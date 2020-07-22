BAY NEWS BITES

Momentum is growing for a climate change sculpture designed by a renowned Kerikeri artist to enhance the town's currently underwhelming gateway.

For several years local hapū Ngāti Rēhia has been raising money for the sculpture, called Te Haa o te Ao ("The Breath of the World"), which sculptor Chris Booth has designed to symbolise the town's efforts to combat climate change.

Originally it was to have been built at the top of Bulls Gorge where a site blessing was carried out in 2014 by the hapū's kaumātua.

More recently, starting just before the Covid-19 lockdown, community group Our Kerikeri has come on board to help move the project along and the sculpture's preferred site has changed to the junction of State Highway 10 and Kerikeri Rd.

Reasons for the new location include the difficulty of parking near Bulls Gorge and a desire to improve the main gateway to Kerikeri.

Artist Chris Booth explains the philosophy behind his sculpture Te Haa o Te Ao during a site blessing in 2014. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Currently the intersection is notable only for a random array of dilapidated billboards and a roundabout which is used as a doughnut pad by hoons, leaving a trail of tyre marks and broken road signs.

The sculpture — if it goes ahead — would consist of 55 boulders suspended on steel cables from a 10-metre-high post. The boulders would be allowed to hang freely or be raised by a collar and winch mechanism, signifying a state of tension with the environment.

The tension would be adjusted to symbolise the town's commitment to combating climate change.

The project would include community-designed and maintained landscaping of the rest of the intersection.

Funding is still being sought and, as always, will be the deciding factor.

The project was discussed behind closed doors by the Far North District Council last week. Although not a council project, if the sculpture goes ahead the council will end up owning and maintaining it.

A spokesman told the Advocate that the council "confirms its support for the creation of a sculpture located at the Kerikeri roundabout while recognising that the proposal is subject to funding, and the signing of an MOU with the four parties".

Because the site is on a state highway the NZ Transport Agency also has to agree.

Booth's other works include Te Whiringa o Manoko on Kerikeri Domain, the Rainbow Warrior Memorial at Matauri Bay, and a multitude of large outdoor sculptures around New Zealand, Australia, the Netherlands, Germany, the UK, Canada and other countries.

Waterspout in Russell

Last weekend's wild weather brought flooding, power cuts, landslides and — ironically — water shortages.

In Russell, however, it also brought a waterspout, a spectacular weather phenomenon which is basically a tornado on water.

A waterspout filmed off Long Beach by Russell resident Linda Ponsonby. Photo / Linda Ponsonby

Linda Ponsonby was on the deck of her home overlooking Long Beach when she saw something peculiar happening off Pukemata, a headland next to Donkey Bay.

She grabbed her phone and as she filmed a funnel descended from the clouds and hit the water. It then started travelling diagonally across Long Bay, bending almost into an S-shape as it went.

Video of waterspout off Long Beach, Russell. Video / Linda Ponsonby

She estimated it travelled about 1.5km towards the southern end of Long Beach, striking land and fizzling out where former Austrian tennis star Thomas Muster is building a house.

Though not usually one for Facebook she shared the video to a Russell community page, then watched as it was shared hundreds of times and even turned up on TV3 news that night.

Northland on a plate

The region's cafes, restaurants, wineries and breweries are being invited to create a special edition dish or set menu that succeeds in putting Northland on a plate.

Feast 2020 is a new food and beverage event designed to showcase the flavours of Tai Tokerau using locally-sourced ingredients.

Northland Food and Beverage ambassador Justine Stuart said Feast 2020 will be a "celebration food trail". Photo / supplied

Facilitated by Northland Inc, the event runs from July 18 to August 2 and will take the form of a "celebration food trail", Northland food and beverage ambassador Justine Stuart said.

"It will be accessible and easy for food venues to take part in, and there should be something delicious for everyone to enjoy."

More than 30 hospitality businesses had already signed up to be part of the food trail.

An online map of Northland will identify where visitors can sample the dishes, while a promotional campaign managed by Savour!Northland will promote the event via a series of social media posts, newspaper ads and giveaways.

"Northland has acquired a burgeoning reputation for fresh produce, fine wines, boutique or artisan foods and beverages, as well as being home to an array of award-winning cheese, chilli sauce and preserve producers," she said.

"And this is an authentic way to fast-track this vibrant industry and be a part of our region's exciting food and beverage future."

Election candidates in Paihia

Local candidates in the upcoming general election have been invited to speak at a Business Paihia meeting next week Friday, July 31, at the Scenic Hotel.

The meeting, which starts at 6pm, will double as the group's AGM for 2020.

Kaikohe protest

Kaikohe man Willie Maihi is organising a "peaceful gathering against discrimination" from 1pm this Sunday at Lindvart Park.

Maihi's issues include a lack of council funding for his plans to build a replica pā next to Lindvart Park and an annual cultural festival at Kaikohe aerodrome.

Maihi has invited a broad swathe of the community from church and council leaders to the Kaikohe Business Association, Kaikohe Gliding Club and Sportsville Trust, to name a few.

