Remanded back in custody

A Kawakawa teenager charged with the murder of a partygoer will undergo further tests to determine whether he is fit to plead and to stand trial. The 18-year-old, who has interim name suppression, appeared via video link for a callover in the High Court at Whangārei yesterday from a secure detention facility. He is facing charges of murder and male assaults female. Krillan Koni Brown, 18, was fatally stabbed at a party in Moerewa on June 7 and died at the scene despite efforts to revive him. In court yesterday, the man's defence lawyer asked the court to order a report on neurocognitive testing to assess his fitness to plead. He was remanded back in custody for a case review on September 17 and a three-week jury trial is scheduled to start on July 21, 2021. Police launched a homicide investigation after they were called to a Snowdon Ave property in Moerewa, where a party had been taking place, about 12.20am on June 7.

Crash disrupts traffic

A crash on State Highway 10 near Kerikeri caused major traffic disruption yesterday. The accident, at the bottom of Bulls Gorge just before noon, appeared to have occurred when a southbound car lost control on a sweeping bend, crossed the centre line and hit a bank on the other side of the road. Police, St John Ambulance and Kerikeri Fire Brigade responded. Neither of the two occupants were injured but the blockage caused significant delays. No other vehicles were involved.

Murder trial date set

The jury trial of a woman charged with the murder of a child in a Whangārei house has been set down for February next year. The 32-year-old has interim name suppression and the case was called during callover in the High Court at Whangārei yesterday. Justice Mark Woolford has ordered a communications assistant during pre trial on September 15 and during the three-week jury trial starting on February 9. Police were called to a home by ambulance staff about 8.30pm on August 22, last year. The baby died at the scene. A second person, a 28-year-old man who initially faced the same charge, is now charged with assault on a child.

Winner sold at Pak'nSave

A ticket sold in Whangārei won its holder more than $22,000 on Lotto Second Division on Wednesday. The ticket was one of 16 nationally that each won $22,586 in Wednesday's draw. It was sold at Pak'nSave, Whangārei. Powerball was not struck on Wednesday and has rolled over to Saturday night where the jackpot will be $18 million.