New manager for EcoCentre

EcoCentre Kaitāia has welcomed new manager Gordon MacRae. MacRae is the new operations manager for Te Pokapū Tiaki Taiao O Te Tai Tokerau Trust, the umbrella organisation for Tai Tokerau Timebank. His new role oversees several initiatives including the community garden, Plastic Free Kaitāia, Kaitāia Cycle, as well as the Tai Tokerau Timebank team.

Three-day week for ASB

The ASB Bank in Paihia will adopt a three-day week, Monday, Tuesday and Friday, 9am to 4.30pm, on August 3. Twenty-four other branches across the country will follow suit, though Paihia's is the only one in Northland.

Matariki at dawn

Kiwi North is celebrating Matariki this Saturday (July 11) with a dawn event from 6-8am. The Planetarium is doing 10-minute sessions from 6am, with the last at 6.45, the Whangārei Museum galleries will be open for viewing and there will be sausages and eggs on the barbecue, plus hot drinks. Koha only. The knoll outside the museum is one of the best places to hopefully see Matariki and to watch the sunrise, said Allie Fry, director operations. "A lovely little event with the hardy few that can get out of bed on time – and the forecast is good," she said.

Agricultural opportunity

Students looking to study to enter a career in the primary sector next year should be considering applying for Whangarei A&P Society's annual Agricultural Scholarship.

Entries are now open for the scholarship, which was recently increased to $9000 to provide greater assistance to cover study costs over a three-year period, for the successful applicant.

Last year's scholarship recipient Grace Moscrip from Hukeranui, said the scholarship has been invaluable for her.

The scholarship criteria and application forms are available from Whangarei Agricultural & Pastoral Society on (09) 438 3109, or from their office at 127 Bank St, Whangārei or from whangareiap.org.nz. Applications close 4pm on Friday, September 18.

Lockdown art

Hangar Gallery's "Convert Art Operations" is on display at 14 Cross St showcasing the creative work achieved by local artists while in Covid-19 lockdown. Works range from virus inspired ceramic sculptures to embossed isolation prints, jewellery with messages and still life paintings of vegetables. Opening hours are: Monday-Thursday 9am to 5pm, Friday 8am to 4pm and Saturday 9am to 12pm. https://hangarart.nz/.

Design Stories

Thursdays, at 4 Rust Avenue offers something a little different this month. The Design Stories Exhibition is an interesting dip into the last 90 years. From the collection of three generations of the same family, you will see how homeware, fashion, toys and art telling a story about our tastes, lifestyle and what was important to us from the early 1900s through to the 90s. More than 150 items for sale. Thursday-Friday 11am to 4pm and Saturday 10am to 1pm. thursdays.nz/work.