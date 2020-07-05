Two Northland homeowners are devastated after fires destroyed their homes.

Six fire crews from Kerikeri and surrounds fought a blaze that gutted a rural home on Kirikiri Lane, off Sandys Rd on the outskirts of Kerikeri, on Saturday morning.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Colin Underdown said the house was "well involved" when fire crews arrived about 10.40am.

READ MORE:

• House engulfed by fire north of Kaiwaka, Northland on State Highway 1: 'All I could see was just a whole lot of flames'

• Firefighters, helicopters contain Northland forestry fires at skid sites

• Northland fire risk still high after Pataua South blaze rips through scrub

Advertisement

Four fire engines, a tanker and a rural unit took about 90 minutes to put out the fire.

The owner of the house said he had gone to the neighbours and came back to find his house on fire.

He was too upset to speak to the Northern Advocate, but specialist fire investigator Jason Goffin, who was trying to establish the cause of the fire, said the owner is "devastated".

"He's lost everything."

Six fire crews from Kerikeri and surrounds attended a blaze which destroyed this house on the outskirts of Kerikeri on Saturday morning. Photo / Jenny Ling

Goffin is also investigating a house fire on Price Rd in Springfield, near Ruakākā, which happened at 8.15pm on Friday.

The family evacuated after being alerted by smoke alarms.

That house was "totally involved", Goffin said, and crews from Portland, Ruakākā, Maungakaramea and Whangārei attended.

"They are relieved that their smoke alarms worked and they got out safely."

Advertisement

Specialist fire investigator Jason Goffin is investigating the cause of the Kerikeri fire and a separate fire in Springfield which happened on Friday. Photo / Jenny Ling

No one was hurt in either fire, and both homes were insured, Goffin said.

Neither fire is being treated as suspicious.

Goffin reminded residents to make sure their smoke alarms are working correctly, and ensure chimneys and flues are cleaned once a year.

Electric blankets should be turned off before going to sleep and household items including clothing should be kept well clear of heaters, he said.