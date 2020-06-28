A five car crash during rush hour in Whangārei blocked a main arterial route for about 20 minutes this morning.

Acting Sergeant Marie Holden, of the road policing team, said the crash on Kamo Rd happened about 8.30am when a car travelling towards the central city collided with another stationary vehicle.

That in turn caused a chain reaction involving another three cars also stationary because of the morning traffic congestion.

The pile up was just before the Ratana Church and blocked one lane for about 20 minutes.

Holden said no one was injured and the two rear vehicles were towed.

Police were considering whether to lay charges.