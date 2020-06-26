

A 43-year-old Dargaville woman has died in a crash involving a empty logging truck.

The crash happened on State Highway 14, at Wheki Valley, 21km southwest of Whangārei about 7am yesterday.

It brings Northland's road toll to 15 compared to 16 for the same period last year.

Senior Sergeant Steve Dickson said the woman was the sole occupant in a car heading towards Whangārei, when she collided with a logging truck travelling in the opposite direction.

The truck was empty and was carrying a trailer on the back. The driver was not injured, but extremely upset as a result of the crash. He stopped the truck about 50m from where the car ended up on the side of the road.

Emergency services were called but the woman died at the scene.

Diversions were put in place and traffic travelled through Mangakahia Rd until about 11.30am when the road was opened.

"Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this very tragic time," Dickson said. The death would be referred to the coroner.

He said as part of the investigation the truck and car had been seized and would undergo mechanical inspections.

"Serious crash investigators will look if there were any issues with the vehicles, the road or the environment."

Dickson urged drivers to take care as winter conditions often made roads wet and possibly slippery.

"Increase your following distance, keep your headlights on for increased visibility, and allow plenty of time for your journey."

Northland Road Safety website said 20 pe rcent of Northland's reported state highway injury crashes happened in June, July and August, and local road injury crashes accounted for approximately 22 per cent of crashes during this period.