Police were called to a Whangārei Heads property after reports of a man being shot. Acting Senior Sergeant Pat Waters said a man in his 30s suffered thigh injuries from pellets from a shotgun about 2.30pm on Sunday. The man was treated by St John at the scene and then taken to Whangārei Hospital. However, he was reluctant to make a complaint to police.



Boatshed sold

A boatshed measuring about 20 square metres has gone under the hammer and sold for $61,000. The boatshed on Riverside Dr was sold at an auction last week after being listed with Ray White. The boatshed sits on the Queen's Chain on the edges of Hātea River and has consent for three piles to create a vessel berth. A local man bought the shed and will use it for its intended purpose.



Police search

Police are still searching for 19-year-old David Mane wanted in relation to a firearms incident Saturday on Wynyard St in Moerewa.

One person was seriously injured and taken to hospital for treatment. Police said Mane was considered dangerous and should not be approached. If you see him, phone 111 immediately. Anyone with information on Mane's whereabouts can support the community by contacting Police on 105 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



Drug charges

A Northland mother facing 50 drugs charges involving methamphetamine and ecstasy has been released from jail on electronic bail.

Fiona Nivika McFarland, 28, of Onerahi, appeared via a video link in the Whangārei District Court on Thursday before Judge Duncan Harvey.

The string of charges cover a period between November 2018 to June 2019. They include 18 charges of offering meth, eight charges of supplying meth, seven charges of manufacturing meth, seven charges of offering GBL - also known as fantasy or liquid ecstasy - and one of supplying GBL, three charges of supplying ephedrine, two charges of conspiring to manufacture meth, one charge of possessing a precursor, one charge of producing ephedrine and two charges of unlawful possession of a firearm. The charges are a result of police searching two rural properties in Wheki Valley, between Maungatapere and Tangiteroria, in May this year. McFarland is scheduled to appear again in court on July 31.

Community inclusion

Conversations around the concepts of belonging and inclusion will take place between June 26 - July 2 in Northland as part of a nationwide road trip by Inclusive Aotearoa Collective Tāhono.

The community conversations, planned for Paihia, Kaitaia, Hokianga and Dargaville, are being held to learn first-hand what belonging feels like, what hinders this, and what needs to change.

Inclusive Aotearoa Collective Tāhono was formed last year with the support of people across the country who are committed to building an inclusive society.

This year, the focus is on connecting with a wide range of New Zealanders to hear their experiences on belonging and inclusion.

Visit www.inclusiveaotearoa.nz for further information.