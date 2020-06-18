Two Whangārei women have been tested after one of them was quarantined in the same Auckland hotel as two woman who travelled from the United Kingdom to visit a dying relative and then tested positive to Covid-19.

The two Covid-19 cases in New Zealand were women, one in her 30s and one in her 40s, who flew in from the UK and travelled to Wellington to grieve the sudden passing of their parent.

They were allowed to leave their managed isolation after a week at the Novotel Ellerslie in Auckland without being tested on the condition that they were tested in Wellington, which returned positive results. The new cases broke New Zealand's 24-day coronavirus-free streak.

Authorities are now frantically trying to trace the 320 suspected contacts of the pair which includes one Northland woman.



Northland Medical Officer of Health Dr Jose Ortega confirmed a Whangārei woman who had spent 14 days in quarantine at the same facility was tested as a precautionary measure in Whangārei yesterday after news of the new Covid-19 cases.

The Whangārei woman was released from quarantine without being tested but had been subjected to daily temperature checks and showed no symptoms.

During the 14 days she left her room only twice to collect groceries from the hotel foyer.

A second Whangārei woman who collected the quarantined woman - a family member - from the Novotel and drove her north was also tested by a public health nurse yesterday.

"Neither have any symptoms and both are in isolation at home together until their test results become available. Their test results are expected in around three to five days," Ortega said.

"The public health team will contact them directly of results and advice going forward."

People granted compassionate travel exemptions will now be required to test negative for Covid-19 before leaving managed isolation, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced on Tuesday.

Ortega said it was a timely reminder to practise good hand hygiene, cover coughs and sneezes and if unwell with influenza-like symptoms, stay home.

Northland's first Covid-19 case was reported on March 17 and its 28th and last case on April 16.



• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website