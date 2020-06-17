A woman was reportedly assaulted at a reserve at the Onerahi Lookout on Church St, Whangārei, on Monday.

Detective Sergeant Dave Hamilton, of Whangārei Police, said the assault reportedly happened shortly before 9pm. The woman escaped from the offender and hid in bush, before alerting a nearby resident for help.

Police spoke with the woman on Tuesday, and officers have been making inquiries to try to establish what exactly happened. The lookout was cordoned off for part of Tuesday as police examined the scene.

"While the investigation is still in its early stages, police want to reassure the community that we do not believe this was a random incident," Hamilton said.

Anyone who was in the Church or Hill St areas between 8-9pm on Monday or with any information is urged to contact Hamilton on 105 or call Crimestoppers

anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Reserves funding

Groups who want to create or improve open spaces in reserves can apply for Kaipara District Council Reserve Contributions Funding. The council awards up to $300,000. Applications close 4.30pm on July 13. The Mangawhai Endowment Lands Account funding round is also open. Applications that enhance the Mangawhai Harbour and surrounds will be given more favourable consideration. Applications close 4.30pm on June 30. For more information, visit kaipara.govt.nz/residents/community-funding/.

Christian party launch

A new Christian political party will be launched in Northland on June 27. One Party, which is led by Edward Shanly and Stephanie Harawira, says it already has 32 branches around New Zealand and will be ''the only Christian party in the 2020 election''. The launch will be held at Marsden Cross, in Rangihoua Heritage Park on Purerua Peninsula in the northern Bay of Islands. Those keen to take part are asked to assemble at the carpark at 10am for the 15-minute walk to the cross. The event will run until about 2pm. Marsden Cross has been chosen as the venue because it was the site of the first Christian service on New Zealand soil.

Man rescued

The Mangonui Fire Brigade, Doubtless Bay St John, police and the rescue helicopter all went to the rescue of a man who fell 4 metres from a bridge and into a creek on a property off Parapara Toatoa Rd, inland from Doubtless Bay, on Monday morning. He had been helping to free a truck that was stuck on the bridge when he slipped and fell, injuring his neck. Crews got him on to a stretcher, up the bank and aboard the helicopter.

Chemicals review

A national inquiry into the impact of toxic chemicals is calling for submissions from anyone harmed by chemical exposure at work, home or elsewhere. The People's Inquiry 2020, a citizen-led initiative, also wants to hear from people working on non-toxic solutions for agriculture, conservation, horticulture, weed management and other applications. It is modelled on the People's Inquiry of 2005-2006 into the effects of aerial spraying of pesticides over Auckland. Northlanders Asha Andersen of Whangaroa and Jo Armstrong of Karikari Peninsula are on the inquiry's executive committee. Go to www.peoplesinquiry2020.nz for more information or to register interest in making a submission.