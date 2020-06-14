A post mortem examination on the remains of a body believed to be that of a Northland mother has been completed but police are not prepared to provide an update on the case.

An excavator was used to remove the remains of a body on a 20ha block in Wilson Rd, Parakao, 40km west of Whangārei, on Thursday. Police believe they are that of 42-year-old Bridget Simmonds, who was last seen at Countdown on February 23, 2019. Police are continuing to urge those who might have more information about the death to come forward.

Speedboat breaks

A Whangārei Coastguard vessel towed back to base a speedboat that broke down with three people on board. Coastguard northern region duty officer Tony Winyard said a 7m powerboat broke down near Mokohinau Islands, about 48km east of Whangārei, about 5pm on Saturday. The Circa rescue vessel dispatched from Marsden Cove Marina arrived back at base about 3am yesterday. The rescued adults did not require medical attention. In a separate incident, the Bay of Islands Coastguard with medical personnel on board attended to a yachtie who requested help. The sailor at Opunga Cove was transferred by Bay Rescue 11 to Waitangi just before 4am yesterday but his condition was not believed to be life threatening.

Father, son rescued

A missing father and son spent a cold, wet night in Puketi Forest before they were found safe and well by a search-and-rescue team. Senior Sergeant Ian Row said the duo left home in the Mid North about midday on Saturday and were supposed to have returned from their hike four hours later. A family member contacted police but a Land Search and Rescue team failed to find them. The search resumed yesterday morning and both were located about 11am. They were checked by a St John paramedic and given the all-clear.

Lotto luck

A MyLotto player from Northland was among 16 lucky punters who each won $16,359 in Lotto second division on Saturday. New World in Kerikeri also sold a lucky second-division ticket. Other outlets that sold lucky tickets were in Auckland, Waikato, Mount Maunganui, Taupō, Gisborne, Lower Hutt, Christchurch, Akaroa, and Winton. None of the four players who each won $142,857 in first division were from Northland. Powerball was not struck and has been rolled over to Wednesday night when the jackpot will be $10 million. Strike Four has also rolled over and will be $400,000 on Wednesday. The winning Lotto numbers were 2, 8, 17, 18, 27, 29, with Bonus number 15 and Powerball 3.

Onerahi lines work

Traffic management will be in place on Onerahi Rd between Old Onerahi Rd and Sorrento St from this morning to Friday as Northpower crews carry out maintenance work. Crews will be replacing power poles, upgrading lines and fitting new hardware between 9am and 3pm daily. For a short period, a detour will be in place as traffic is reduced to single lane.