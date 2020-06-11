Meth case in court

Two people arrested in a police operation cracking down on the illegal methamphetamine trade in Northland will make their next court appearance next week. Kane Jason Murray, farmer of Wheki Valley, 29, is jointly charged with Fiona Nivika McFarland, 28, of Onerahi, that between December 3 and 4 last year manufactured methamphetamine and again on or before March 24, 2019. It is a charge that has a maximum penalty of life imprisonment. The other charges they both face are unlawful possession of a firearm .303 calibre action rifle, unlawful possession of a prohibited firearm a Ruger mini-30 rifle, possession of precursor substances and produced a class B drug ephedrine. The duo will both appear in the Whangārei District Court on June 17. Two rural properties in Wheki Valley – between Maungatapere and Tangiteroria – were searched at first light and four firearms were recovered from these properties including a semi-automatic prohibited weapon in May this year.

Lucky Lotto win

A Northland Lotto player is $166,667 richer after winning Lotto First Division in Wednesday night's draw. The ticket, sold online at MyLotto, was among six nationally that each won a share of the $1 million First Division prize. Each of the six players won $166,667.

Driving charges

The day before New Zealand went into Covid-19 lockdown Shane Karl Raynor Legg allegedly decided not to stop for police when driving on a Whangārei street. However, police did manage to stop the 36-year-old later and booked him a court appearance. Legg faces charges of driving while disqualified, failing to stop for police and dangerous driving causing injury, all on March 25. He will appear again in the Whangārei District Court on July 30 for callover.

Grape growers contest

A "firm date", of Friday August 7, has been set for the Auckland-Northland Young Viticulturist of the Year competition, at Kerikeri's Marsden Estate, with the winner going on to contest the national title in October. Last year's regional winner was Pietro Aloisi, from Kerikeri's Ake Ake Vineyard, with Jake Dromgool, from The Landing, on Purerua Peninsula, the runner-up.

Wine tales sought

Kerikeri author Graham Bathgate is collecting previously unpublished wine stories for a book due to be published later this year. Contributions of up to 2500 words, in any style or form, including essays, fiction, creative non-fiction, humour, real-life stories, even poems or vignettes, can be sent to g.bathgate26@gmail.com until August 30. Go to www.finelinepress.co.nz for more information.