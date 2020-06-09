A medal awarded for the highest civilian honour in Norway has been discovered during a police search of a Northland home.

And now Whangārei police are searching for the rightful owner of the very prestigious award.

The Norwegian Consulate in Wellington identified the medal as The Order of St Olav which is the highest civilian honour currently conferred by Norway and only ranks after the military War Cross among all Norwegian decorations still awarded.

The medal and a watch were found when police executed a search warrant at a central Whangārei property for a man who was wanted by police on May 22.

Police found the man hiding at the house.

Constable Hamish McGuire said a subsequent search of the house saw officers uncover a Raymond Weil dress watch with a black leather strap and a gold face along with the Norwegian medal.

"Police would really like to identify the owners of the property. These items clearly hold some significance and it would be really great to be able to return the items back to their owner," McGuire said.

A spokesperson for the consulate said inquiries were being made as to whether any Norwegians had lost a medal like these or whether any New Zealander who might be missing them.

The consulate confirmed there was only one living recipient of the honour in New Zealand.

With the exception of foreign royalty and heads of state, the Order of St Olav is only bestowed on Norwegian nationals.

The Royal House of Norway website said the Order of St Olav is a Norwegian order of chivalry instituted by King Oscar I on August 21, 1847.

The Order of St. Olav takes its name from Norway's canonised king, Olav the Holy, and is divided into five classes, Grand Cross, Grand Officer, Commander, Officer and Knight.

The Insignia of the Order is a white-enamelled Maltese cross made of gold.

In the centre is a crimson medallion encircled by a blue and white ring.

A stolen medal awarded in Norway and a watch the police recovered during a search of a Northland house. Photo / Tania Whyte

The obverse of the medallion bears the Norwegian lion in gold, and on the reverse is the motto of King Oscar I, "Ret og Sanhed", meaning "Justice and Truth".

In the four corners between the arms of the cross is a Gothic O of gold surmounted by a crown.

If you recognise the watch or medal please contact Constable Hamish McGuire on 021 1912571 or contact the Whangārei Police Station on 09 4304500 — file number 200522/1401.