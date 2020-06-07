A Whangārei landowner could face legal action from the Northland Regional Council after a large fire containing rubber tyres, treated timber and plastic spouting had to be put out.

The council confirmed it is considering whether to impose any enforcement action on those responsible for the blaze.

The council said an investigating officer visited a fire at a South End Ave site last Wednesday.

It said investigations are ongoing, but the officer confirmed the fire was unauthorised and clearly breached regional plan rules.

Colin Dall, NRC group manager regulatory services said the fire was reported to the council and officers found plastics, rubber tyres and other rubbish were being burned at South End Ave.

"The burning of this material was unlawful, in breach of the relevant the regional plan rules. The open burning of tyres is also prohibited under the National Environmental Standards for Air Quality 2004,'' Dall said.

The council is still investigating and has yet to decide what enforcement action to take against those responsible for the fire.