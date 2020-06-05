

Great trade for Northland bike shops is causing a considerable stock shortage for the coming months.

Despite the temperature dropping and the weather worsening, four Northland cycling stores in Whangārei and Kerikeri have reported strong sales in May, which followed the country coming out of the nationwide lockdown on April 27.

However, with shops depleted of stock and the Covid-19 pandemic playing havoc on global bike supply chains, local stores would be struggling to fill their bike stands before next season's stock came in later in the year.

Paul Fancy, owner of My Ride Whangārei on Walton St, said May's sales were "phenomenal" and had made up for sales missed during lockdown.

"It's been crazy busy, way up on any other May we've ever had," he said.

Normally, bike demand spiked around Christmas and held strong through the summer.

Bike sale and repiars going great in Northland. My Ride owner Paul Fancy. 27th May 2020 Northern Advocate Photograph by Photo Tania Whyte

Prior to lockdown, which started on March 25, Fancy said people had rushed in to buy bikes having anticipated their inevitable increase in free time, which then encouraged those who didn't purchase then to do so afterwards.

"I think a lot of people realised what they'd missed out on during lockdown, so as soon as we came out, it was like, 'right let's go and get a bike'."

Advertisement

However, the rush had meant Fancy's stock was low, with a shortage on mid-range mountain bikes - the shop's primary product.

Fancy said incoming stock was sparse due to disruption to production factories and shipping from Asia and he was looking to get more stock from Belgium.

Despite the shortage, Fancy said it was fortunate winter was approaching, which was the industry's quietest period.

With next season's selection of bikes arriving as late as October, Fancy speculated whether the current bike boom, currently being felt in Australia, would continue in New Zealand.

"I didn't expect it to happen but it appears it is happening, and that's not just my store, that's bike stores in general which are just flat-out."

Whangārei's Missing Link Cycles on Clyde St had experienced similar levels of demand and now primarily had extra-small, small and extra-large bikes remaining.

"It's hard to keep up, to be honest," staff member Clayton Hammond said.

"We haven't had anything like it, people just keep coming in and buying bikes."

Advertisement

Missing Link Cycles owner Brent Love (left) with staff member Clayton Hammond. Photo / Tania Whyte

Hammond referenced Whangārei's cycleway network - which comprised of tracks in Kamo, Onerahi and Raumanga/Maunu - as a chief reason for people wanting to exercise during lockdown.

"People getting out with their kids and going riding, it's better than sitting at home."

However, Hammond accepted the lack of stock was a serious issue for all bike shops.

"People come in and say they'll 'have a think about [buying a bike]', and the next day they come in and it's gone.

"It is a worry, but every other bike shop has the same problem - we can't get supply."

Hammond said no new stock was set to arrive until late July, depending on if it left Asia on time.

Kerikeri's Hunter Cycles owner Tim Hunter said he was equally impressed with his sales in May.

"It's very strong coming into winter and we don't normally have that confidence in previous years, so that's good," he said.

Kerikeri's Hunter Cycles owner Tim Hunter (left) and workshop manager Francis Cassells. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Hunter, who lived by the Rainbow Falls (Waianiwaniwa), said he noticed an increase in people riding during lockdown, which simply added to the resurgence of cycling in New Zealand.

"Cycling will never die and the increase with eBikes, people are just wanting to ride more."

While Hunter didn't expect large amounts of stock before September, he was confident his business would survive.

"It has been a strong summer and so it's always a bit of a downtime anyway in winter and you forecast that into your business plan."

Owner of Whangārei business Northland eBikes, Cameron Guildray, said it took a full 10 days to clear the backlog of service requests after lockdown ended.

Guildray, who had owned the business since July last year, said this May's sales had exceeded last year by 30 per cent, with about 20 eBikes sold in that time this year.

"Bike sales are booming and, of course, our workshop is non-stop."

Northland eBikes owner Cameron Guildray (left) with staff members Simon Dellabarca and Kurt Coetzee (right). Photo / Tania Whyte

Unlike other shops, Guildray said he had no concerns regarding stock due to his diverse range of suppliers.

By having nine brands of bikes in store, Guildray said the risk of critical stock depletion was low as it was unlikely all nine suppliers wouldn't be able to send stock at the same time.

Despite the store's most commonly sold bike being priced at about $4000, Guildray said New Zealand's time in lockdown had shown people the value of eBikes.

"That period of lockdown has awakened people's love of cycling again and eBikes are a part of that, particularly for people who perhaps are a bit older or who haven't ridden for a while, and that seems to be fairly common."