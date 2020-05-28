A man charged with stealing a car with a baby girl on the back seat has appeared in court but his name can not be revealed. The 52-year-old from Whangārei appeared in the Auckland District Court following his arrest in the city on Saturday. However, he was granted interim name suppression. He faces charges of failing to stop, unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, dangerous driving and driving while disqualified. The man will appear again in Auckland on July 15. An off-duty officer spotted the man in Auckland, leading to his arrest. The charges relate to an incident at BP Wylies on Maunu Rd, Whangārei, about 11.36am on May 6. It is alleged the car was stolen while the mother was inside paying for petrol. The vehicle was driven towards the ASB Stadium and dumped in a nearby street.

A two-and-a-half-hour search by police, a police dog and a drone failed to find the driver. Police found the baby on the backseat of the car uninjured.



Timber mill ablaze

Two fire appliances and tanker responded to a blaze at a Waipapa timber mill about 7.10pm on Wednesday. Kerikeri fire chief Les Wasson said the machinery fire, which was out when the brigade arrived, appeared to have caused only minor damage.



Recovering advocate

Hilda Halkyard-Harawira is recovering after a quadruple heart bypass operation at Auckland City Hospital. The long-time Māori rights advocate and founder of kura kaupapa Te Rangi Aniwaniwa underwent four hours of surgery on Friday. Earlier this week she was transferred from ICU to a ward, where her husband, former Tai Tokerau MP Hone Harawira, and daughter Whenua are with her. Harawira has been posting regular updates on his Facebook page. Physical fitness is often the key to recovery from major surgery but that isn't an issue for Halkyard-Harawira — the great-grandmother is a waka ama expert and world champion in the 60-plus age group.



Restrictions relaxed

Improved flows in the Puketotara Stream have prompted Far North District Council to reduce water restrictions for Kerikeri from level 3 to level 2. The change allows households and businesses connected to council supplies to use handheld hoses to water gardens and wash cars, buildings and paved areas. Swimming pools can also be filled from the mains supply, although a ban on automatic irrigation and sprinkler systems connected to council supplies remains in place.

Fisheries consultation

As part of their regular cycle of catch limit reviews, Fisheries New Zealand is starting consultation on proposed changes to catch limits on a range of fisheries from October 1. This year, the best available information indicates that Fisheries can consider catch limit increases for most of the stocks under review. By reviewing catch limits and other management measures, Fisheries tries to ensure the long-term sustainability of New Zealand fisheries. Consultation finishes on July 1. Visit https://bit.ly/2A3NE5F to place your feedback.