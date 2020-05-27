Gang members and associates face multiple drugs and firearms charges following police raids in Northland.

Five people were arrested as part of an ongoing police operation targeting the illegal manufacture of methamphetamine in the region.

Search warrants were carried out by the Northland Organised Crime Unit across the Whangārei area yesterday morning with the help of the Armed Offenders Squad.

Two rural properties in Wheki Valley were searched at first light and four firearms were recovered from these properties including a semi-automatic 7.62 calibre prohibited weapon.

A third property in Portland was also searched by police teams.

Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston said a number of local gang members and associates faced charges as a result of the search warrants.

They included a 29-year-old male Rebels gang member who faces multiple charges of manufacturing methamphetamine.

A 28-year-old female associate also faces numerous manufacturing and dealing charges.

Both are jointly charged with the unlawful possession of firearms including the prohibited semi-automatic.

A 39-year-old male, with links to the Head Hunters, and a 34-year-old female face multiple charges relating to conspiring to manufacture methamphetamine and dealing in methamphetamine.

All four were due to appear today in the Whangārei District Court.

A further male was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and will be appearing in court at a later date.

Johnston said the arrests demonstrate Northland Police's ongoing commitment to disrupting the supply chain of meth.

"These illegal drugs cause devastating harm in our local communities and the public can be assured that we will continue to arrest those responsible and hold these offenders to account."

Anyone with information about illegal drug activity is asked to contact Police or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.