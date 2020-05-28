Adventurous Northlanders can take part in the SPCA's skydive fundraiser for the first time this year by jumping out of a plane to help vulnerable animals.

Jump to the Rescue is one of the charity's annual fundraising events which sees animal-loving thrillseekers take the plunge with a 13,000-foot tandem skydive.

Whangārei SPCA centre manager Andrea Honeybun said so far 14 people are expected to jump at Skydive Bay of Islands in Kerikeri on August 1.

These include four Auckland and Whangārei SPCA staff and two Whangārei SPCA cattery volunteers.

Toast from More FM has also confirmed he is going to jump, she said.

"You can tick it off your bucket list and do a jump for a good cause to raise money for the animals."

This will be the third year the animal welfare charity has run the event, and the first year in the Bay of Islands.

The initiative is also running in Auckland, Tauranga, Taupo and Ashburton.

Participants have 12 weeks to raise as much money as they can for the 40,000 animals the SPCA helps each year.

Every fundraiser who raises more than $775 can jump for free.

Last year, more than $100,000 was raised.

Auckland resident Natasha Pitfield taking part in the SPCA's first Jump to the Rescue event in 2018. Photo / Supplied

The SPCA hopes to get lots of people jumping this year, to cover the fundraising shortfall experienced during the Covid-19 crisis.

"It was touch and go as to whether the event would go ahead due to the uncertainty around Covid-19 alert levels," SPCA chief executive Andrea Midgen said.

"The fact that Jump to the Rescue can go ahead is exciting.

"Here's an opportunity for adventurous New Zealanders to do something truly memorable, while helping our abused, unwanted and unloved animals at the same time.

"Having jumped myself in 2019, I can honestly say that the adrenalin rush is something I have never experienced before."

Andrew MacMillan, from Skydive Bay of Islands, said the team are super excited to be working with the SPCA on the action-packed event.



"We are looking forward to meeting and jumping with everyone who's getting involved in raising money for such a worthy cause."

In the case of bad weather, fundraisers will be able to jump throughout the month of August as conditions dictate.

Early bird registrations are now open at www.spca.nz/jump or visit www.everydayhero.co.nz/event/jumptotherescue2020 to donate.