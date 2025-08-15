Advertisement
Northland crayfish closures proposed to combat kina munching through kelp forests

Sarah Curtis
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
4 mins to read

Consultation has opened on a proposal to cut crayfish catch limits off Northland's east coast.

Proposed closures and stricter management of Northland’s east coast crayfishing area are being applauded by environmentalists.

They say the initiatives reflect long-overdue leadership by Fisheries New Zealand in the recovery of crayfish populations and ecosystems.

Fisheries NZ yesterday announced it is consulting on a range of options for

