On The Up: Retired farmer knits for neediest babies at Whangārei Hospital

Sarah Curtis
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
4 mins to read

Dargaville's volunteer fire brigade chief Jason Campbell welcomes a donation from Knitwit Mike Gilligan, who raffled off this children's blanket he created. Photo / supplied

Retired Dargaville dairy farmer Mike Gilligan doesn’t care a bit if some people think his favourite hobby is “women’s work”.

He loves to knit.

“People take me as I am. If they don’t like what I’m doing, that’s their stiff cheese,” Gilligan said, shrugging off the stereotypes.

