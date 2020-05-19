Two people injured in a serious single-vehicle crash in Paihia on Sunday night remain in Whangārei Hospital with one awaiting surgery. Both were in a stable condition as of Tuesday morning, according to a police spokeswoman.

The smash occurred at 11pm at the intersection of Marsden Rd and Williams Rd when the Mitsubishi Airtrek mounted the footpath on the wrong side of the road and hit a row of bollards and a traffic light pole.

Both the male passenger, who was thrown through the windscreen, and the female driver had to be cut out of the wreckage by volunteers from the Paihia Fire Brigade. The passenger was initially in a critical condition. Police say neither was wearing a seatbelt.



Infection prevention

NorthTec is launching a free online course in infection prevention, to assist communities to stay safe during the Covid-19 pandemic. The self-directed programme provides instructions around measures that the public can take to prevent the spread of infection in homes, workplaces and other settings.

Advertisement

It provides basic knowledge about infectious viruses, their risks and means of control. The course enables people to recognise infection and put prevention control strategies in place. It is designed for the general public, so learners do not need to have a medical background to understand it.

To enrol for the course, visit northtec.ac.nz/programmes/fastskills/introduction-to-infection-prevention.



Public feedback sought

The Far North District Council is seeking public feedback on a proposal to offer Fire and Emergency New Zealand a 33-year lease over part of a Matai Bay Rd reserve where a new Karikari fire station is planned.

Submissions will be received by Te Hiku Community Board until June 15. Under the proposal the 2468sq m required for the new building and carpark will be classified as a local purpose reserve and leased to FENZ at a nominal rate of $1 per year.

The rest of the land will remain as a recreation reserve. Go to fndc.govt.nz/karikari to make a submission.



Kaipara land use

Kaipara landowners and other businesses related to the horticulture industry will have a chance to discuss efficient land use with Kaipara District Council at an online talk on June 4, 7pm, to be live streamed on the KDC Facebook page.

The speaker, Tim Morris of Coriolis, completed an investigation on how to make best use of fertile Kaipara land. The study is part of the Kaipara Kai project, one of four Kaipara Kickstart projects funded by the Provincial Growth Fund to stimulate economic growth in the Kaipara district.

Key results Morris will discuss include new crop types, animals and aquaculture opportunities, and commercial and financial analysis for local landowners.

Advertisement

Council is inviting questions to be submitted ahead of the talk via media@kaipara.govt.nz. The full feasibility study is on the KDC website kaipara.govt.nz/kickstart/kai-for-kaipara.



Leadership recognised

Northland Regional Council's biosecurity manager for partnership and strategy, Kane McElrea, has won the coveted Brookfields Emerging Leader of the Year Award, made by the Society of Local Government Managers to recognise an emerging leader (under 35 years) whose work has positively influenced community-based pest control initiatives.

McElrea is working alongside Northland communities to tackle the region's pest management problems and it's not the first time his leadership qualities have been recognised.

Last year he won the emerging leader award at the NZ Biosecurity Awards. He was recognised for his work in forging sustainable community and iwi-led biosecurity programmes, particularly to help protect Northland's kiwi.



Awards to go head

The Northland Regional Council will press ahead with its second annual Whakamānawa ā Taiao – Environmental Awards, to recognise Northlanders' valuable environmental work albeit in a scaled-down fashion.

NRC chairwoman Penny Smart said many people had made a real difference to the region's environment over the past year and, despite the adversity of the last few months and the twin challenges of drought and pandemic, had continued to do so.

A large-scale event for the awards was cancelled, instead the winners will be announced via social media in a few weeks' time and the council would then aim to showcase the work of the winning organisations later as the region found its collective feet again.