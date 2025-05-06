“Consent is a great thing, it’s fun. It means that everybody is respected and we can support each other to do only the things that you want to do.”

Last Rape Awareness Week, He Hapori Whakaae Community of Consent was launched in Whangārei, to help make the city a place where consent is included in everyday conversations.

This year’s festival launched on Monday with a collaboration between Whangārei Rape Crisis, Wairau Māori Art Gallery and Te Whare Ruruhau o Meri, including building on a community artwork where people add what consent means to them into a woven piece.

Upcoming events include Consent Conversations, such as a parents talk at Whangārei Central Library on Wednesday; a gentle, supportive yoga session on Thursday; and awareness-raising and fundraising in Cameron St Mall on Friday and Saturday.

Another highlight is the Consenting Adults dance party at One One Six on Friday night, featuring DJs Kevvy Small, Poppa Soul and JXO. The $25 tickets will help raise money for Whangārei Rape Crisis.

Whangārei Mayor Vince Cocurullo was among those taking part in the Festival of Consent, weaving a community artwork that shares what consent means to people. Photo / Alan Squires

Jones said the dance party is all about creating a space where people can expect their personal space will be respected.

About 20 people have signed up to the seven-day Consent Awareness Challenge, which involves noting everyday situations where consent is sought and respected, and those times when it is overlooked.

Jones said an example of consent being respected is when a person asks another if they would feel comfortable receiving a hug. An everyday example of it being overlooked is when a colleague interrupts a work conversation to give advice, even though the advice is not sought.

The activities finish on Sunday with a chance to share meaningful music, poetry and food, and reflect on the week.

Jones said the week is all about committing to make Whangārei a true community of consent - helping to create a thriving, resilient and safe community for all.

The activities were supported by the Whangārei District Council’s Community Fund and started with weaving during ArtBeat.

More information about the festival is available at whangareirapecrisis.org.nz and tickets for the Consenting Adults dance party are available at eventfinda.co.nz.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.