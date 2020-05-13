Today we woke to a new world order: life at level 2.

It's been a hard slog for many, but we've done well. We should be proud of ourselves. For the most part, we stayed home and as a result we saved lives - without doubt.

But let's not let our guard down. This virus is crafty and lurks in the shadows waiting for the moment we become complacent. Then it will take hold, again. We must stick to the guidelines provided and follow hygiene protocols.

Singapore and South Korea were early success stories in their handling of Covid-19, but both had a spike in cases after restrictions were eased. That's the scary thing about this virus - it is highly contagious and there is no vaccine coming any time soon.

We must make sure we keep moving in the right direction and not slip back to a point where we find ourselves in level 3 or 4 once more.

The fight against Covid-19 is a war to be fought on two fronts: health and economics.

Today, Finance Minister Grant Robertson will deliver his Budget and the Prime Minister is right when she says it will "be delivered within the most challenging economic conditions faced by any government since the Great Depression".

Sadly, many may already have lost their incomes – others might yet lose theirs. Even with welcome assistance, such as the wage subsidy scheme, many people will be doing it tough for a while yet.

But for all the challenges we face, we have been presented with an opportunity. Now is the time for those of us who can to pay it forward. If you have a few extra dollars, drop them in a collection. Got a spare bit of food, a few spare cans, drop them into a food bank.

Now is the time to support our region's businesses wherever possible. Before ordering that latest must-have online, see if you can find it locally.

As we start to move around the country, think of our regional tourism options. Northland is full of great places to visit. When was the last time you visited the Waitangi Treaty Grounds, the Kauri Museum at Matakohe, or Kiwi North in Whangārei?

I know when I next take leave I'll be heading around Northland, not only to put back into our communities but to look at this beautiful region with fresh eyes.

I'm excited to be reminded why I love living here.