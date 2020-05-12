Walker winched out

The Northland Rescue Helicopter team was busy on Monday with six calls for help across the region including two emergencies requring a winch. One of the winch missions was lifting out a walker who suffered a medical event halfway down Mt Parihaka about 4.45pm. The other was at Omapere, in the Far North, where a young girl was winched aboard the helicopter and then flown to Middlemore Hospital in Auckland.

Citizens Awards

Nominations have opened for a new set of awards that the Kaipara District Council has announced to acknowledge the work of individuals and organisations who protect and enhance the district's unique environment. It is the first year these awards have run, with five categories to enter. They are Environmental Action in the Community, Environmental Action in Education, Environmental Action in Business/Industry, Environmental Youth Leadership, and Kaitiakitanga. For full details of categories, nomination forms and further information, visit kaipara.govt.nz/funding.



Truck driver uninjured

A driver of a Virgin Concrete Ltd vehicle was not injured when the concrete truck collided with a steel barrier and overturned on State Highway 1 south of Whangārei, near the Loop Rd construction site. Virgin Concrete compliance supervisor Allan Kerrisk said they were able to discharge the vehicle before the concrete dried inside the truck. Kerrisk said the company was still investigating what led to the collision and would like to apologise to other motorists for any inconveniences.

Car versus pedestrian

Police, St John and the Kaitaia Fire Brigade all responded to reports of a car colliding with a pedestrian on the Pukepoto straight, west of Kaitaia, on Monday morning, but there was no sign of the supposedly injured party. Police were speaking to a female driver but the male pedestrian was reportedly last seen walking towards Kaitaia. The driver and pedestrian were known to each other.



Vitamin C for cops

One bottle of Vitamin C has been handed out to Northland police officers to make sure they are fighting fit through Covid-19. A police spokesperson said Vitamin C had been distributed to staff members throughout the region as part of a one-off initiative and gesture to staff to stay healthy and look after their wellbeing during what has been trying times during Covid-19 restrictions. About 400 staff had received a bottle of Vitamin C, and it would be distributed to all staff in Northland over coming weeks. Police said the initiative had had a positive response from staff. The spokesperson said police were committed to keeping both the community and staff safe.

Dome Valley road works

Northlanders heading to or from the Big Smoke on Thursday night are being warned of roadworks in the Dome Valley. State Highway 1 just north of Warkworth will be reduced to one lane with stop/go traffic management from 7pm on May 14 to 5am the following morning. Road crews for NZ Transport Agency will be installing piles on a retaining wall opposite the Sheepworld turnoff as part of work to widen State Highway 1.