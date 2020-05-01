Triboard mills reopen

Kaitaia's biggest employer is back to work but with a raft of new measures to keep its roughly 250 workers safe. Forestry and wood-processing company Juken New Zealand (JNL) re-started its Northland triboard mills with the drop to Covid-19 alert level 3. Staff who can't work from home are being trained in new ways of working which include avoiding face-to-face workstations, spacing workstations 2m apart (or with extra protection in place if 2m isn't possible), limiting the number of people in work vehicles, disinfecting vehicles after use, holding meetings in open areas or sanitised rooms, and strict hygiene standards. Specific plans had been made for workers aged over 70 or with underlying medical conditions. The company was also offering mental health support and financial advice to anyone needing it.

Whangaroa clinic opens

The Whangaroa area now has its own Covid-19 mobile testing clinic based across the road from the Four Square on Kaeo's main street. George Ngatai, director of Whānau Ora Community Clinic, said the nurse-led clinic opened on April 28 and is open from 10am-4pm Monday to Friday and 10am-2pm on Saturday and Sunday. Extra social and welfare support is also being provided. Whangaroa whānau can call 0800 367 942 if they need help during level 3.

Doubtless Bay scrub fire

Firefighters backed by a helicopter with a monsoon bucket were yesterday battling a scrub fire off Parapara-Toatoa Rd, south of Taipa in Doubtless Bay. The alarm was raised about 2.30pm with fire crews from Mangonui and Karikari brigades first on the scene. Due to difficulty accessing the blaze, estimated to be up to 5ha in size, a Salt Air helicopter was called in from Paihia while ground crews attacked the base of the fire with hand tools. It was under control about 4pm. No homes were threatened.

$3m water loan

A $3 million loan from the Government's Provincial Development Unit to a Far North trust will be used to develop low-cost water storage and allow Māori-owned dairy support land to be converted to higher-value horticulture. The project, at Awanui, north of Kaitaia, is by Te Waka Pupuri Pūtea Trust. The loan is one of nine around the country totalling $48m and aimed at offsetting the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Free ballet broadcast

The Royal New Zealand Ballet will broadcast Romeo and Juliet directly into the country's living rooms today and tomorrow, free to everyone, whether they be life-long ballet fans or novices. The broadcasts are scheduled for1.30pm today and 10.30am on Sunday, at rnzb.org.nz/live

Cannabis referendum details

The complete and final version of the Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill that will be voted on in one of two referendums at this year's General Election was released yesterday by Justice Minister Andrew Little. Publication of the draft bill follows the release of an interim version of the bill in December last year and is part of the Government's commitment to ensuring the voting public have ample opportunity to be informed ahead of this year's referendums. Northlanders keen to see all the details of the bill can find it at www.referendums.govt.nz.

BNZ's new regional support

Bank of New Zealand has announced 17 new Heads of Region roles to support communities around the country and strengthen its regional presence. The 17 new heads are bankers with decades of experience. They will be responsible for BNZ consumer and business banking teams across their region and ensure customers are well supported and receive a seamless customer experience across all BNZ channels. The Northland regional head is Alistair Miller