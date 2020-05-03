

When Kirsten Holtz filmed her first how-to video for Facebook, she just wanted to show the parents from her kindergarten how to bottle fruit.

Now, the Whangārei mum has more than 2000 followers on both Facebook and Instagram, social media influencers are making her recipes, and people are stopping her in the supermarket.

"I just wanted to show my parents at kindergarten how to bottle peaches and how to make bread," she said when asked if she expected the videos to be so popular.

READ MORE:

• Wild Eyes Covid-19 coronavirus lockdown activities for kids: Nature Map

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Auckland family's fancy dress lockdown boredom buster

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Wellington family's hilarious 'Lockdown Boogie'

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Self-isolation memes - the best on the internet

Advertisement

Holtz is a kindergarten teacher and often shows parents how to do different things. But as requirements around social distancing kicked in, she was unable to show them in person.

So just before lockdown was announced, she decided to film a video.

"I just felt impressed on that Sunday to do a video on how to bottle peaches and then I asked Brooke-Lyn, my daughter, if she could help out and video it. From there it was 'Oh well I might as well show them how to make bread'."

Easy Fruit Bottling Tutorial: Just a short-ish video from māmā on how to bottle fruit. Nothing better than getting to make a feijoa crumble even when theyre not in season because māmā has some bottled in her storage cupboard! We know that shopping is getting a bit harder to do so thought we would share a video that may be of help. Hoping everyone is staying safe ✌ Edit* There have been a few questions regarding shelf life- bottled fruit is best to eat within 1-2 years as afterwards fruit tends to go darker and softer but is still fine to store and eat beyond that. Hope everyone's finding the video helpful! With the changes taking place here in NZ, we may just do a few more that we think may be useful over the next 4 weeks ❤ If youre wanting more videos we have just created a page, so feel free to follow: https://www.facebook.com/Mummas-Kitchen-115753283397433/ Posted by Justice For Eli on Saturday, 21 March 2020

She asked Brooke-Lyn to upload it to the kindergarten Facebook page, which she did.

But Brooke-Lyn also uploaded it to the Justice for Eli Facebook page - a page set up to launch an anti-violence campaign after Holtz's son Eli died in 2018.

"It just went nutty. It just went absolutely nutty," Holtz said.

After that, her daughter set up a Facebook page for Holtz called Mummas Kitchen, and her other daughter created graphics for the Instagram page.

"They organised all of that, all I do is cook."

Advertisement

Simple Do's And Dough-nuts 😏🍩 Welcome back to Mummas Kitchen! Thought we would show you something a little sweet today. Doughnuts! The recipe is very simple, but time intensive, so if you're wanting them for after dinner it's best to make a start around lunchtime. About 1 1/2 c warm milk, 1 tbsp honey, 1 tsp yeast, 200 grams melted butter, 2 small eggs, flour to mix to a soft but not sticky dough Would love to see pictures of your doughnuts, and if you have any questions feel free to leave them below and we will get back to you ✌ Posted by Mummas Kitchen on Thursday, 26 March 2020

The first video on the page was a recipe for doughnuts, which has had 14,000 views and 188 shares.

"Different people were saying 'What about doughnuts?' We don't actually make a lot of doughnuts in our house but they've been popping up everywhere.

"The sweet stuff [is popular] but I don't really want to show them the sweet stuff. Maybe it's because of the rāhui [lockdown] that everyone wants to make something that's a little bit special. Some of them are real over-achievers," she said.

When asked if the kitchen was a happy place for Holtz, she laughed.

"My husband and I have seven children ... So our kids were constantly hungry so we have learned to produce good food, quick food, lots of it and fast."

Storage Cupboard "There is no harm in hoping for the best, as long as you prepare for the worst" Stephen King If there were video to watch the whole way through- its this one! Many whanau and businesses have taken a real hit throughout this rahui and I hope this information helps whanau around the motu to better prepare incase it was to happen again, or even to ensure that if we have a period where we are without a job or income, we can live off the kai in our food storage. If you have any questions, feel free to message or leave it in the comments below! Have also added my list in the comments for you to check out ❤ Posted by Mummas Kitchen on Saturday, 25 April 2020

Another popular video on Holtz's page is a tutorial on setting up a $5 food storage cupboard.

"That was probably the most valuable one I have given; just to say to people look, if things like this happen - like a rāhui, or unemployment - and they need to rely on what they've got in a store cupboard, than this is how to do it.

"I just want to be able to show people how to do things practically, how to do things easily, and a lot of the food I cook is cheap ways to cook. Things that are quick and easy."

Holtz said she would probably still continue with the videos after the rāhui.

"I get these random people coming up to me when I'm doing the groceries, even with my mask on, and they say 'I loved your such and such' and I'm like 'Oh wow, okay'. One came up to me yesterday and said 'Are you going to work?' and I said 'Yeah, I'm going to work' and she said 'You're going to keep cooking aren't you?' and I said 'Sure."

For recipes visitMummas Kitchen on Facebook