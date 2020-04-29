Police, St John and the fire brigade responded to a two-car crash in Kaitaia's Allen Bell Drive on Tuesday afternoon when one of the vehicles struck a house. One of the vehicles, a four-wheel-drive, crashed through a fence and came to a halt with its front bumper nudging the deck. Firefighters used cutting equipment to free the elderly female driver, who was treated by St John medics for what was believed to be a minor leg injury. The driver of the other vehicle, which came to a halt one door further along the street, appeared to be agitated but unhurt, and was walking up and down the footpath by the time emergency services arrived. He was to be breath-tested for alcohol. The car and the four-wheel-drive had been travelling in opposite directions when the car failed to take a corner. Neither vehicle had passengers.

Baby's death not suspicious

The death of a baby in Whāngārei has been deemed not suspicious following a post-mortem examination.

Police were called by ambulance to go to a house in Kensington, Whāngārei, after a baby was discovered unresponsive about 7.15am on Monday.

Despite all the efforts of staff involved, the 5-month-old died.

A post-mortem examination was completed on Tuesday and the file handed to the coroner.

Electricity crews power up

As New Zealand is now at alert level 3, Northpower crews are undertaking more work on the Northpower electricity network to ensure the lights stay on and to minimise the risk of any unplanned outages in the lead-up to winter.

Crews are strictly following Covid-19 controls and safety remains a No 1 priority so if you come across Northpower crews working, stay clear as they are safely inside their work bubbles.

Many Northpower staff are still working from their homes while Northpower's offices and depots remain closed to visitors. In the event of a power outage in the Whāngārei and Kaipara Districts please contact 0800 10 40 40.

Police take vehicles off beach

Police have escorted three vehicles from Rarawa Beach after the drivers refused to stop at a Covid-19 checkpoint. The vehicles drove through an iwi checkpoint at Ngataki, about 50km north of Kaitāia, and were followed by checkpoint volunteers to Rarawa Beach, where the situation reportedly became heated. Police were called and escorted the vehicles out of the area around 1pm on Wednesday. Under the level 3 Covid-19 alert people can travel to the beach but only within their local area. It is not known whether any warnings were issued. The campground at Rarawa Beach has been closed since the Covid-19 crisis began.

Night-time road works

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is carrying out night-time road works on State Highway1 just north of Warkworth, for three nights, the work starting yesterday.

Road crews will be installing a section of temporary safety barriers from Grimmer Bridge to Christine Place.

Stop/go traffic management will be in place from 7pm to 5am, Senior Manager Project Delivery Andrew Thackwray said.

"During the work, our team will temporarily stop traffic to ensure the safety of the work crews and road users. We will be monitoring the queues and minimising wait times as much as possible."