Key Points:

.

Sharkie the cat was a stray when a member of the public found him injured after being attacked by a dog.

It was a long road of recovery for the poor cat, who lost a leg to his injuries, but now Sharkie is one of many recovered cats at the Whangārei SPCA who are ready for adoption.

As Whangārei was forced to a standstill over the past month, the SPCA hasn't been able to operate normally and has nearly reached its capacity for kittens.

Advertisement

Like all other cats at the SPCA, Sharkie can now be adopted contactless.

The animal welfare organisation is now is in desperate need of foster parents to offer temporary shelter for felines in need.



"With 18 cats and kittens at the centre, we are running out of room – and while some are ready for adoption, many still need time to rest and recuperate before they find their forever homes," Francine Shields, Whangārei SPCA centre manager, said.

Sharkie, one of those 18 cats, was extremely frightened and in pain when he was found, Shields said.

"Our vets made the decision to amputate his injured leg."

Vets had to amputate one of Sharkie's legs after being attacked by a dog.

Sharkie was advertised, but no one claimed him and he went to a SPCA foster homes to rest and recover from his ordeal.

"Given the care, treatment and TLC he required in his foster home, Sharkie has now made a full recovery and is now a friendly, active, happy cat ready for adoption," Shields said.



"Sharkie lost a leg but gained a name and a chance at a better life and won the hearts of so many of our staff."

READ MORE:

• Whangārei SPCA: Cats, kittens and dogs to offer Christmas comfort

• It's raining cats: Northland SPCA's overrun with clutter of kittens

• Whangārei SPCA has report that dog died after being left in hot car

• Whangarei SPCA hit by influx of animals before Christmas

She said the SPCA needed Whangārei foster parents to help animals like Sharkie who spent lockdown in a foster home and is now happy and healthy enough to be adopted.



Anyone interested in adopting a cat can look on the SPCA website at https://www.spca.nz/adopt.

As the centres are still closed to the public, the SPCA has launched contactless adoptions.

Advertisement

People can contact the centre either by clicking the "Questions about me" button on the website, or by calling the centre on (09) 438 9161.

The SPCA team will help determine if an animal is a good match and begin the process of adoption.

Adoption fees for kittens are $109 and $60 for cats, and include a secure box to transport the new pet.