We will not forget.

And even under Covid-19 lockdown, with Anzac Day events across the country cancelled, New Zealanders still did their bit to honour the fallen today.

Kiwis in their thousands this morning stood at dawn to commemorate an Anzac Day like no other.

Because of the Covid-19 virus lockdown, the RSA cancelled Anzac Day commemorations around the country. With older people particularly at risk from the virus - and many of them expected at Anzac Day events - services were called off.

But the RSA in conjunction with the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF), came up with

a new way of commemorating Anzac Day with a 6am virtual dawn service.

The Stand at Dawn initiative asked people to stand in their driveways, lounges, gardens, or homes at 6am.

A virtual Dawn Service, with piper, the Last Post, the New Zealand and Australian national anthems and the Ode of Remembrance were all broadcast via radio for people to tune in to.

At her Friday briefing Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern urged Kiwis to Stand at Dawn to mark the occasion and the invitation was taken up across Northland and New Zealand today.

Ex-RNZ Navy serviceman Brent Stephen played the Last Post and the Rouse on his baritone, in the Bedlington St, Dawn Service commemoration this morning. Photo / Michael Cunningham

In Bedlington St, Whangārei, most of the residents were standing proudly, joined by some residents form nearby Percy St.

Bedlington St resident Brent Stephen, a former NZ Navy serviceman, and member of the

Whangārei District Brass band played the Last Post and the Rouse on his baritone in the street.

Stephen said the event was a wonderful way for his street and the entire country to mark Anzac Day.

Jenny and Mark Mackie from Percy St with a photo of Mark's Dad's, Puhi Mackie from A Company 28th Maori Battalion. Photo /Michael Cunningham

He, like everybody else, was disappointed that formal Anzac Day events were cancelled, but felt the Stand at Dawn was a wonderful way for the country to show its respect.

''It started (in the street) with just a couple of people going to stand at dawn then it just took off and today it was really something very special,'' Stephen said.

''It's great to be a Kiwi and this shows just how together we are. We are facing a real threat (with Covid-19) and it has brought us together.''

In Kensington, Whangārei, Jeff and Lynne O'Neil proudly stood on their driveway to honour Anzac Day today. Photo / Mike Dinsdale

In Kensington Jeff and Lynne O'Neil stood proudly at the end of their drive, with Jeff wearing his late father Alf's military medals.

Jeff said Alf was in the RNZ Navy during World War Two and served in Guadalcanal on the HMNZS Kiwi.

Jeff said he was standing at dawn to honour his Dad and all those who served their country.

Olwyn Batger, was in her Kensington driveway this morning to show her respect on Anzac Day. Photo / Mike Dinsdale.

Just down the road Olwyn Batger was at her driveway entrance, with a candle lighting up the dawn.

She said her father was a reconnaissance pilot during WWII and she was showing her respects to him and all service people.

A few people were at the Whangārei Cenotaph this, but stayed in their bubbles and quietly marked the occasion.

John Waldron and Annette Davies from Percy St, Whangārei show their respects this Anzac Day morning. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Defence Minister Ron Mark also spoke on the radio broadcast, saying he measures the country had taken to combat Covid-19 had "turned our lives upside down" - but the Influenza Epidemic of 1918, which struck in the same year as World War I ended, provided a "terrible" reminder of what could have happened.

Mark spoke of a training camp near his home at Featherston, where 2500 men became sick from influenza, and 172 died over a few short weeks.

In all about 9000 New Zealanders were killed, adding to the more than 18,000 who soldiers killed in the war.

"Today as we work to face the ongoing challenge we should look back on the strength and endurance shown during battles such as 'Bloody Passchendaele' in 1915... and many more since.

"As Minister of Defence I am very proud of our defence force, and thank all those working during this current crisis.

"As always, they stand ready to do more, as they have always done, to step in threats to national wellbeing and safety, while lending aid and support to our Pacific neighbours and friends.

"This Anzac Day look after one another, commemorate and give thanks – but in your bubble.

"Ka maumahara tonu tātou ki a rātou. Lest we forget."