Crash but no injuries

Nobody was injured when a vehicle crashed into a fence in Whangārei on Easter Sunday.

The Mitsubishi left Waiatawa Rd, and crashed into a fence in Millers Lane about 3.10pm on Monday. Police are investigating the crash, which happened during rain, with a wet road surface. No further details were available at edition time.



Yacht sinks in river

The Northland Regional Council is investigating the sinking of a yacht in the Hatea River.

Harbourmaster Jim Lyle said it appeared the small yacht was left on its own and rolled and sank some time over the long weekend. If it did not pose a navigation hazard, Lyle said, so the yacht would be left as it was and arrangements made to remove it later. The owner of the yacht had not been located by edition time yesterday.

Medicos still on duty

Health professionals are concerned there are Northlanders needing healthcare, but they are choosing to stay home because they are either concerned about exposure or worry their health provider is inundated with the Covid-19 response. Northland DHB, GPs and pharmacists want all Northlanders to know, thatwhile it is a busy time they are here to help. If you are unwell and would normally see your GP; or if you need medication and normally go to your pharmacist with questions – do still give them a call. Pharmacists ask those on regular medication to please check they have adequate supplies, if not call your local pharmacy. Please do not make any changes to your medication without speaking to your doctor or pharmacist. GPs are doing phone and video consults, as well as some face-to-face appointments when needed. Call your GP or if you're unsure, call Healthline for free health advice and information on 0800 611 116.

Tractor rolls on man

A 76-year-old man was flown to the Auckland Hospital in a serious condition after a tractor rolled on a farm. The accident happened about 2.20pm on Sunday on a farm on Mangakahia Rd, Nukutawhiti. Police and St John paramedics attended the scene and the matter is likely to be referred to WorkSafe. A police spokesman said the senior citizen suffered a skull fracture. It's not clear what he was doing when the tractor rolled. Investigations are continuing.