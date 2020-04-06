Northpower will carry out a planned electricity outages today and tomorrow. The first, on State Highway 14 between 9am and 3pm, today, is to carry out urgent and essential safety repairs. Only 16 customers in Tangiteroria and the Weke Valley will be affected. Tomorrow it will carry out a planned electricity outage on Pouto Rd between 9am and 3pm, to carry out urgent and essential safety repairs. Around 170 customers in Pouto, Te Kopuru and Kelly's Bay will be affected. Northpower asks that people stay well clear of crews and follow Covid-19 self-distancing rules at all times while Northpower crews replace power poles and cross arms.

Road repairs continue

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is resuming work to fix three roadside slips on State Highway 10 in the Far North. Northland system manager Jacqui Hori-Hoult said the work is essential maintenance to ensure the safety and resilience of the state highway. Work at the three separate sites on SH10 - at Greens Hill, Powells Rd and Bushpoint - stopped when the level 4 Covid-19 lockdown took effect on March 26. "We are part way through construction of retaining walls to support the road at the three sites and that work was at a critical stage. Contractors will start tomorrow to complete the walls, because the repairs to date could be undermined if there is heavy rain," Hori-Hoult said. The work is expected to take two to three weeks, weather permitting. SH10 will remain open but there will be stop/go traffic management at times.

Access libraries online

Far North Libraries are still loaning books during the pandemic lockdown to anyone who can access the internet. All Far North libraries are closed for the duration of the coronavirus lockdown, but library members can still borrow a wide range of e-books and e-audiobooks online and read or listen to these through their home computers or mobile devices. As well as electronic books, Far North libraries also provide online access to resources such as the Brigid Williams Books collection of Treaty of Waitangi eBooks, the Mango Languages suite, and Haynes automotive and lifestyle manuals. Go to https://www.fndc.govt.nz/Libraries/Library-online-resources to find out how and to access the online resources. Anyone who needs help to access online resources can email elibrary@fndc.govt.nz and a librarian will contact them.

Broadband connection charges waived

Northpower Fibre will waive its monthly wholesale connection charges for families with school-aged children living in homes without broadband connectivity on its ultra-fast fibre network. The waiver will be in place for six months, Northpower Fibre chief executive Darren Mason said. The company has been working with the Ministry of Education (MOE) to help identify the location of families in our areas with school-aged children and no broadband connection. In partnership with the MOE, Northpower Fibre will look to re-activate broadband connectivity to 842 homes to help support the educational needs of our community during this time.