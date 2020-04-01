Police are investigating a family harm incident where a woman was driven off in a car. Police were called to Ngunguru about 8.30am yesterday after an incident near the intersection of Kopipi Cr and Waiotoi Rd. Officers did extensive searches of the coastline and back roads but could not find the vehicle. Late yesterday they had made contact with a woman by phone and enquiries were ongoing.

Bubble threat

A man who took offence to a security guard at a supermarket for being too close to his "bubble" ended up visiting the Whangārei police station bubble.

Sergeant Ryan Gray said a 49-year-old male was at Whangārei Pak

'nSave when he allegedly had an altercation with a security officer about 3.30pm on Tuesday.

He said security was too close to his bubble and to step back and then allegedly started verbally abusing the security guard.

The man ran off but was later found by police. He was taken to the Whangārei police station where he was given a trespass notice not to go to Pak'nSave.

No outdoor fires

Fire and Emergency New Zealand wants people to hold off lighting outdoor fires during the Covid-19 lockdown.

"Hold off applying for a permit for an outdoor fire until the lockdown is over," Steve Turek, FENZ National Manager Community Readiness and Recovery said.

"If you currently have a permit, or are planning to use fire for activities such as stubble burn-offs, please carefully review the conditions before lighting any fires."

FENZ is still processing and granting permits if the risk is low.

People should call their local fire service before lighting any permitted burns so that FENZ can limit the amount of "smoke chasing".

If people must light that fire in the open, go to www.checkitsalright.nz to check if they are allowed to have an open fire in your district and if you need a permit for it.