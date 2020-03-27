Road toll at 10

Northland's road toll for 2020 has risen to 10 after a fatal crash at Mangapai, south of Whangārei. Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Paparoa Rd, Mangapai shortly before 7pm on Thursday. However, the male driver, and sole occupant of the car, died at the scene. The death has been referred to the Coroner and the incident is being investigated by the Serious Crash Unit.

Essential maintenance only

Northpower has delayed all non-essential maintenance on its electricity network in Kaipara and Whangārei. Lines crews will be completing only essential work throughout the Covid-19 response – with all non-essential planned shutdowns postponed at this stage and a focus on reducing outage times where possible. Northpower has put in place numerous measures to ensure it keeps the power flowing to its customers and ensure the ongoing reliability of the electricity network - and the safety of staff and community during the level 4 response. People can call the Customer Services Team on 0800 667 847 for assistance, or in the event of a fault in Whangārei or Kaipara regions phone 0800 10 40 40. Planned shutdowns are listed at northpower.com.

Campervans in lockdown

A number of tourists who had been staying in campervans at Rarawa Beach, north of Kaitaia, were yesterday escorted by police first to Awanui to fuel up, then via State Highway 1 to designated camping quarantine areas in Whangārei. Campers in the Cape Reinga area had been directed to Rarawa campground, where they were provided with supplies and Wi-Fi so they could contact their families, until Whangārei facilities were ready for them.

Two crashes at Opua

Drivers left the scene before emergency services arrived after two crashes within 200m and 40 minutes near Opua on Wednesday. In the first crash a driver lost control on State Highway 11 near the Road Runner Tavern about 2pm and ended up off the road in scrub. No one was hurt and both driver and passenger had left the scene before police and firefighters arrived. About 2.40pm another vehicle crashed about 200m away near the former Carters building depot. In that case the vehicle crossed the centre line, went several metres up a bank and rolled. That driver also left before police arrived, leaving one passenger behind. The passenger was treated at the scene by St John Ambulance. Police are investigating.

Fire in breach of ban

Police were called to a rubbish fire on School Rd in Paihia on Tuesday morning after it is believed the occupants were unco-operative with firefighters and denied anything was burning. Other residents in the neighbourhood reported smoke at 8am. The fire was eventually put out. Fire permits are still required in most of the Far North and Whangārei, while a total ban applies in the Kaipara and the top of the Far North.