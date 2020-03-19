Winning ticket

A ticket sold in Northland has won its holder more than $13,000 in Lotto Second Division on Wednesday night. The ticket, sold at Marston Moor, in Kaitaia, was among 12 nationally that each won $13,794 with Lotto Second Division. The winning numbers were 2, 12, 18, 20, 28 and 36 with the bonus number 32.

Fire reignited

A blaze in the remote Wekaweka Valley, north of Waipoua Forest, on Wednesday afternoon was a reignition of an out-of-control rubbish fire that had burnt about a hectare of bush on Sunday. Northland principal rural fire officer Myles Taylor said it appeared the blaze had reignited from a hotspot in a tree stump and burnt another hectare before it was brought under control by ground crews from Rawene, Ōmāpere, Dargaville and Kaikohe Rural Brigade, along with a Salt Air helicopter from Paihia. He had spoken to the person who lit the illegal rubbish fire, and Fire and Emergency NZ officials were considering what further steps to take.

Eatery short-term closure

Businesses shutting up shop in a bid to prevent the spread of Covid-19 include Sage Restaurant at Paroa Bay Winery, near Russell, which closed on Wednesday and won't re-open until April 1 at the earliest. Lindis Group general manager William Hudson said staff would continue to be paid ''during this difficult period''. The restaurant had been closed to protect the health of staff, guests and the wider community, he said.

What's not happening

Northland events cancelled this weekend over Covid-19:

■ Maunga Mayhem, Maungatapere's annual muddy fundraiser planned for Saturday, has been cancelled.

■ This Saturday's Kororipo Heritage Park Festival, an event celebrating the town's 200th birthday - cancelled.

■ Bay of Islands Waka Festival, Tii Beach, Waitangi, scheduled for March 21-22. Cancelled. A new date will be set later this year.

■ St Francis Xavier Catholic School gala day in Whangārei this Saturday - cancelled

■ Canopy Night Market in Whangārei this Friday - cancelled

■ Kai Iwi Lakes Open Day on Saturday - cancelled.

■ Lots of Rocks Loop Walk for World Down Syndrome Day in Whangārei on Saturday - cancelled.