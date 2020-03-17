Police didn't find a man running around with a gun when they were called to a rural road near Kerikeri — but they did find an indoor cannabis growing operation. The incident unfolded on Furness Rd, off Inlet Rd, about 10.30am yesterday. Six patrol cars descended on the area with police setting up a safe point on Inlet Rd.

Inspector Chris McLellan said a member of the public reported a man walking around a property with a firearm but when police arrived it became clear the allegation was untrue.

However, a search of a property on the road uncovered an air rifle and an indoor cannabis growing operation with 16 plants of various sizes. Police issued a 54-year-old man with a pre-charge warning for making a false complaint, while a 29-year-old man was arrested in relation to the cannabis operation. Police also seized the rifle as a precaution.

Crash victims named

The three women killed in a crash State Highway 1 near Towai have been named by police. Northland Road Policing manager Inspector Steve Dickson said they were Sandra Lorraine Burwood, 66, of Whangārei, Karen Alison Horscroft, 63, of Whangārei and Denise Beverly Scott, 57, of Auckland. "One death on our roads is too many and to lose three lives in one single incident is a tragedy. Our thoughts are with friends and whānau of those who have lost their lives," Dickson said. The Serious Crash Unit investigation into the crash is still ongoing and police are unable to comment further. The deaths would ultimately be referred to the Coroner.

Kiwibank branch only

The Whangārei Central PostShop and Kiwibank in Rathbone St becomes a standalone Kiwibank branch from today. Branch opening hours are 9am-4.30pm Monday to Friday.

NorthTech board announced

The New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology Establishment Board has announced directors for NorthTec's board. Serving as directors on the board of NorthTec from April 1 are; Ripeka Evans (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Porou, Te Aupōuri, Ngāti Kahu) – Chair; Murray Bain – Deputy Chair; Nicole Anderson (Ngāpuhi); Erena Kara (Ngāpuhi); Matt Keene; Bronwyn Yates (Ngāti Rangiwewehi, Ngāti Whakaue). "The appointment of this Board of Directors is a significant step forward in the journey towards a cohesive, sustainable vocational education system," Establishment Board chair Barry Jordan said.