Community groups, social enterprises and small businesses are being encouraged to apply for up to $5000 from the Kai Ora fund for initiatives aiming to boost the availability of healthy food around Northland.

The fund is a partnership between Mahitahi Hauora, Northland District Health Board, Te Puni Kokiri, Northland Inc and Far North, Whangārei and Kaipara district councils.

More than 90 projects have received Kai Ora funding since the initiative began in 2015. Sustainable, healthy food projects to receive funding last year including school chicken runs, banana plantations and community food cooperatives.

The Food for Life Lunch at School project was funded in 2018 to expand from serving schools in Whangārei to extend delivery of hot lunches, with lots of locally grown in-season vegetables, to two schools in Kaikohe.

Following the success of the trial the programme's founders hope to expand further in Whangārei, Kawakawa, Moerewa and Kaikohe. Schools or parents interested in taking part should check out the Food for Life website and Facebook page, then contact Buddhi Wilcox for more information.

Funding recipients attend a Kai Ora workshop, which lets them know what others in the region are doing.

Daniela Johnson, from Mahitahi Hauora, said the workshops were an opportunity to make networks and strengthen projects.

"Even if you're not ready to apply this year, get in touch and we can find ways to help connect you with others in the community and experts that can help get things started," she said.

The closing date for applications is March 23.

Check out the Mahitahi Hauora website www.mahitahihauora.co.nz/Kai-Ora-Fund or call Daniela Johnson on (09) 438 1015 or 021 837 717 for more information.