The Tomarata Bridge in Mangawhai reopened on Friday after four months of work to repair it. The bridge repair was partially funded by the Provincial Growth Fund through the Kaipara Kickstart programme. The Government announced a $20.39 million package in February 2019 to strengthen Kaipara's transport infrastructure and food and horticulture sector. Projects to upgrade transport links in Kaipara (roads and sea) received $19.41m from the PGF, including money for the $2.3m Tomarata Bridge repair work.

Stolen ute used in ram raid

Police want the public to report any sightings of this ute, which was used in a ram raid of a Dargaville store.

A stolen four wheel drive ute was used in the ram raid of a Dargaville liquor store and police want the public to report any sightings of the vehicle. The vehicle was reversed through the front door of Empire Liquor on Victoria St about 2.20am last Thursday. Constable Shaina Stokes said two people jumped out of the vehicle and ran into the shop, grabbing bottles of alcohol before driving off onto Victoria St then right on to Hokianga Rd where they continued north. The Mitsubishi L200 was coloured dark green on the top half and silver on the bottom. Both people involved had their faces covered with masks, while one was wearing a black hoodie with white writing on the front, beige shorts and black shoes. The other was wearing a black hoodie with navy or black shorts and white shoes. Anyone with information should call 105 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Teen on robbery charge

A 17-year-old was to appear in the Whangārei Youth Court yesterday charged with the aggravated robbery of the Meadowpark Dairy in Tikipunga. Cigarettes and cash were taken in the robbery on March 5 about 6pm. Two men, one armed with a gun, were alleged to have been involved and police investigations to locate the second person continue.

Mussel beds to close

The mussel beds at Te Puna Mātaitai Reserve, in the Bay of Islands, will be closed by a Ministry for Primary Industries bylaw from Monday as a result of consultation last year after tangata tiaki/kaitiaki reported a continuing decline. The bylaw is aimed at helping to restore the beds and ensure the sustainability of the sacred kūtai population.

Kiwi hui postponed

A Northland kiwi hui which had been due to take place at Te Tii Marae in Waitangi this weekend has been postponed until November. The Kiwis for Kiwi hui for people around the country working to save the national bird was to have included guest speakers such as Kevin Prime and a range of field trips hosted by Puketi Forest Trust, Bay Bush Action, Project Island Song and others. Organiser Stella Schmid said the event would go ahead with the same programme and same speakers but on November 6-8 instead. "The health of people comes first. It will still happen, it's just not the right time now." Kiwis for Kiwi is a national charity supporting community and Māori-led kiwi conservation initiatives.