Roadworks are planned on Whangārei's Onerahi Hill, but the work won't cause much disruption to motorists - it is being carried out at night. Whangārei District Council has three nights of work planned for the hill, beginning Sunday night. The work involves grinding off the road surface and then putting down hot mix. Wet weather could delay the work, but the aim is to have it done at night so that it does not impact on peak traffic times.

Kiwi hui planned

A Northland Kiwi Hui is being held at Te Tii Marae in Waitangi on March 20-22 for people around the country working to save the national bird. The hui will include guest speakers and a range of field trips hosted by Puketi Forest Trust, Bay Bush Action, Project Island Song and others. The event is organised by Stella Schmid of Paihia and Kiwis for Kiwi, a national charity supporting community and Māori-led kiwi conservation initiatives. Go to www.kiwisforkiwi.org/events/northland-kiwi-hui for more information.

Election handbooks

Northlanders wanting to stand in this year's national elections can find out more about the process through the Electoral Commission's Handbooks for the 2020 general election that are now available on www.elections.nz. As well as providing guidance on the campaign and electoral finance rules, the handbooks explain how the referendum advertising rules will apply for referenda on legalising cannabis and legalising euthanasia. There are detailed rules in the Electoral Act 1993, the Referendums Framework Act, and the Broadcasting Act 1989 on what political parties, candidates and third parties can and cannot do when campaigning. Some of those rules impose obligations on both the promoter of the advertising or broadcast and the publisher/broadcaster.

Hip-hop workshop

A free Smokefree hip-hop workshop is being held in Whangārei this weekend featuring some of New Zealand's best talent. Hip Hop International New Zealand has partnered for the fourth year with Smokefree Future to launch its 'Keep up with the crew' campaign, running free beginner hip hop workshops across New Zealand with positive messages, dance community Smokefree ambassadors, and world class talent. A workshop by Chris Teava and Sheldon Rua will be held at Whangārei Intermediate on Sunday from 10am to 12pm.

16-year-old charged with drink driving

A 16-year-old boy who recorded 921 micrograms per litre of breath last week has been charged with driving with excess alcohol. Kaitaia police took the teenager home, impounded the car he had been driving for 28 days, and gave him a ticket for driving without a licence.

Teen charged

A 17-year-old youth has been charged with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle and failing to stop after a pursuit on Kerikeri Inlet Rd. Senior Sergeant Peter Robinson said officers tried to stop a car without a front number plate, the driver fleeing down Inlet Rd and no-exit Edmonds Rd before pulling into a driveway. Two passengers fled on foot but the driver was caught. The car was found to have been stolen. Police were looking for the other youths.