The Kaikohe RSA's land and buildings on upper Broadway have been sold to health provider Te Hau Ora o Ngāpuhi.

The old soldiers' club closed down last year, falling victim to dwindling membership and soaring costs.

The complex — which includes buildings totalling 1280sq m and almost 1.5ha of land — was also far bigger than the club required.

After last drinks on June 30 the property was put up for sale. It did not sell at an auction in November but was later bought by the health provider, with settlement on March 13.

Former Kaikohe RSA vice president Geoff Smith said the price was less than members had originally hoped for but it was ''sensible and reasonable''.

The real estate agent tasked with selling the property considered it a good offer given the business climate and the location.

The 57 RSA members who attended a meeting on February 23 were briefed on the sale.

''We're pleased it's going to a health organisation. They have plans that are good for Kaikohe. It's a good outcome for the land and buildings, and it's a good outcome for Kaikohe,'' he said.

Enjoying last drinks at the Kaikohe RSA on June 30 are, from left, Kahu Kauwhata, former bar manager Margaret McMullien, Jerry Kauwhata and committee member Phil Bell. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Once the club had paid its bills it would invest the remaining money while members considered their options.

It was likely the RSA would lease modest premises for an initial two- to three-year period to make sure it was sustainable.

The club was already looking at potential locations and ''had a few irons in the fire''.

The next task for members was working out what to do with a large amount of military memorabilia.

The big guns had been given to the Hokianga RSA, while the outside murals - painted and donated by artist Chris Wilkie -were in safekeeping at Northland College.

Over the years everything from photos to swords had been donated to the RSA. They would be returned if family members of donors wanted them back.

Te Hau Ora o Ngāpuhi could not be contacted about the health provider's plans for the complex.

The Kerikeri RSA, which faced similar issues of high costs, declining membership and an oversized building, closed down in April last year.

Members now meet at the Homestead Tavern.

The Kerikeri complex was bought by Metlifecare, which plans to build a care centre for residents at its neighbouring Oakridge Villas retirement village.

• Anyone who wishes to claim family memorabilia should call former Kaikohe RSA president Neil MacMillan on (09) 401 9232.