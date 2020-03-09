Whangārei's Salvation Army Family Store gets tonnes of fabric and garments donated every year that it cannot use for a variety of reasons.

But now much of that will be recycled, upcycled and on-sold with the opening of a first-of-its-kind store-within-a-store charity concept.

Intercept Fabric Rescue opened in the Sallies' Vine St store on Saturday and Jenny Hill, from the "fabric rescuers" said it was a huge success.

''We are a group of fabric artists and environmental activists who have gone into partnership with the Salvation Army's Whangārei Family Store. The Salvation Army gets about 10 tonnes of fabric donated a year - which is a lot - but a lot of it cannot be used. It might have a hole in or a few missing buttons, but they don't have the time to spend repairing them, but we can,'' Hill said.

''So we have set up the Intercept Fabric Rescue in the store to recycle, upcycle and save from the landfill as much of the natural fibre as we can.''

The rescuers go through the bales and select the natural fibre items that can be repurposed. They are then washed, repaired, ironed and have other work done on them, such as having embroidery added, to make a totally new garment.

As much of the fabric is denim, this is recycled into bags and other products that are sold at the store for a bit more than the normal items in the store. They also remake the fabric into mats and other products.

''Not only does it save the Salvation Army dumping costs, which are huge for them, but it adds value to these products and gives the store a new line of one-off, unique items that will attract people in,'' Hill said.

All the profits go to the Salvation Army in Whangārei.

Hill was worried before Saturday's launch that the idea may not resonate, but after shoppers flocked through the door and bought up large she's now convinced they are on to a winner.

Hill thinks Intercept Fabric Rescue could be the first of its kind in a Salvation Army store in the country, but judging by the initial success, she hopes there will be more. And she's already planning a winter range for the Whangārei store.

Hill said there are about 25 fabric rescuers and the group is on the lookout for more so anybody keen to get involved can go to the Intercept Whangārei Facebook page for more information.

Lucas Remmerswaal, left and Captain Peter Koia of the Whangārei Salvation Army at the opening of the Intercept Fabric Rescue store.

Derek Barnston, left and Anne Fraser check out some of the new Intercept range.

Whangārei shopper Ayla Johnson visited the Intercept shop to see the new range. Here she is checking out a newly created denim shoulder bag.