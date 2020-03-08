On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
A record 850 people turned out for the third annual Ngā Purapura children's arts festival in Kaeo on Saturday, with this year's highlights including stilt walking and a quirky theatre production updating the tale of Noah's Ark. Other attractions included a children's market, live music, kai, kapa haka, storytelling, magic and chances for kids to make everything from clay sculptures to toy cars using scrap wood and power tools. Ngā Purapura (''The Seeds'') was founded in 2018 by a group of playcentre mums concerned that Mid North kids were missing out on arts events because of cost and distance. All activities are free to ensure the festival is accessible to all.