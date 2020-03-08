A record 850 people turned out for the third annual Ngā Purapura children's arts festival in Kaeo on Saturday, with this year's highlights including stilt walking and a quirky theatre production updating the tale of Noah's Ark. Other attractions included a children's market, live music, kai, kapa haka, storytelling, magic and chances for kids to make everything from clay sculptures to toy cars using scrap wood and power tools. Ngā Purapura (''The Seeds'') was founded in 2018 by a group of playcentre mums concerned that Mid North kids were missing out on arts events because of cost and distance. All activities are free to ensure the festival is accessible to all.

Eight-year-old Tiaki Hoey from Pupuke masters stilt walking with a little help from Tania Thomason of Kaeo's Walk Tall.

Two-year-old Arlo Ulukau of Kaeo enjoys the music tent.

Kaeo 3-year-old Nikora Wilson shows a knack for mau rākau under the guidance of Rapine Kakarana.

Kerikeri's Polly Popit (aka Imogen Brough) entertained the kids with magic, circus skills and hula hoops.

Lester Cooper, 15, performs a haka with Whangaroa College kapa haka group Nga Papahu o Whangaroa.

Whangārei's Campbell Jones plays the part of Alfred the Elephant in a Company of Giants production inspired by the tale of Noah's Ark and produced especially for Ngā Purapura.

Tomasin Fisher-Johnson as Caroline the Giraffe in the Company of Giants Production The Animals Came in Two by Two. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Five-year-old Coco Rusniok-Tubbs from Waipapa reacts as she gets her face painted.

Indigo Fisher of Kerikeri is transformed into a puppy in the face-painting tent.

Kaeo 9-year-olds Aaria Rudolph, left, and Maria Ngawhika make a car from scrap wood in the workshop tent.