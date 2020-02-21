Custom cars for charity

It'll be petrolhead heaven in Whangārei next month when hundreds of hot rods, custom cars, and motorcycles will rumble into the CBD for the annual Rev Up fundraising event.

The Repco Rod and Custom Club's Rev Up will see thousands of motoring aficionados descend on Cameron St on April 18 to see the sights, and experience the smells of polished chrome, V8 engines and shiny leather seats. This will be the fourth year the Rod and Custom Club has run the charity event, with funds this year going to Kind Hands Respite Care Cottage. The Rev Up Dine and Dance after party, with rockabilly band Boom Boom Deluxe, will be at Forum North from 6.30pm the same night. For more details and to register a vehicle, go to https://revupwhangarei.co.nz/.

The mullet Jack grew

The fate of Northland All Black Jack Goodhue's famous mullet will be decided at Mullet in the Park tomorrow. Goodhue teamed up with Far North charity Bald Angels earlier this year and launched the campaign in a bid to raise $100,000 for vulnerable youth.

The social media campaign that followed got people talking about, and growing, mullets over summer. The public can now text 206 to vote to decide whether Goodhue's famous locks should stay or be shaved off at a Mullet in the Park event in Kerikeri at the ASB Sports Complex, from 4pm tomorrow. Goodhue will be attending the free family event and judging the prettiest, longest, oldest and the maddest mullets of them all. Visit www.givealittle.co.nz/cause/jack-goodhue or www.baldangels.org.nz to donate or for more information.

Opera and show tunes

Tickets are now selling for a charity garden concert at the Kerikeri Flute Farm on Saturday March 7, featuring four NZ Opera voices and international concert pianist Matteo Napoli, whose performance will range from works by Mozart, Bizet and Puccini through to Rodgers and Hammerstein, Gershwin and more. Proceeds will go to the Kerikeri Gymnastics Club and Northern Ballet Academy. Tickets are selling for $40 (until Saturday), then $50, students free. Email Clare Penny, theflutefarm@gmail.com, for more.

Whanāu day for nurses

Northland's future nurses were welcomed to NorthTec's Raumanga campus with a whānau day on Monday. The day, which started with a pōwhiri, was a chance to inform the students and their whānau of what to expect over the course of their study. Dr Bev Mackay, NorthTec Nursing Pathway Manager, said whānau played a huge role in students' study journey and the day was about highlighting NorthTec's support. Registrations for the 18-month Diploma in Enrolled Nursing are still open. Visit www.northtec.ac.nz/programmes/nursing/new-zealand-diploma-in-enrolled-nursing-level-5 for more information. The start date of the first programme is 16 March 2020.

Kapa haka challenge

Northland's top kapa haka will put their best foot forward when they compete for a spot at the prestigious Te Matatini Festival next year. The Te Tai Tokerau Kapa Haka Regionals will be held at ASB Stadium in Whangārei on March 28 from 8am. The top groups from the regional competition will compete at Te Matatini, a biennial national kapa haka competition considered the pinnacle event for Māori performing arts.

Te Matatini is being held at Eden Park from February 23 to 27 next year.