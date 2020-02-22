

The annual Waipū Easter Carnival always attracts a big crowd, but organisers are expecting even more interest this year with Kiwi singer and entertainer Anika Moa booked to headline the event.

The multi award-winning singer and entertainer will perform on acoustic guitar at the popular annual event on Easter Saturday, April 11, at Waipū's Caledonian Park.

Also appearing on stage are local jazz musicians Basin City Big Band and the Panimals Steel Band from Bream Bay College.

"This is a fabulous opportunity for our school, and the wider Waipū community," carnival marketing and entertainment co-ordinator Emma McLean said.

"Having someone with the talent and calibre of Anika Moa performing will add an even greater dynamic to our popular primary school fundraiser. We are hoping to see record crowds come to Waipū for this event, which runs alongside the local Easter Street Markets."

The Waipū Easter Carnival, which runs from 9am until 2pm, is in its 12th year and has been a huge hit with locals and holidaymakers alike.

Run entirely by volunteers it has grown to be one of the biggest events on the Waipū calendar.

Organisers say there has been a real focus this year on creating a fun village vibe, with lots of space for the community to meet up and enjoy free entertainment, delicious food, tractor rides, along with many games on offer and of course grab a bargain or two. Entry to the carnival will be by koha/donation.

The organisers are also keen to find locals who might like to volunteer to help out for a few hours on Easter weekend.

"Waipū Easter Carnival is one of the last events on the summer calendar and we are really aiming to capture the essence of summer holidays and relaxed family fun. It's shaping up to be a great day at Caledonian Park," McLean said.

Volunteer or sponsorship inquiries to waipucarnival@gmail.com. More information can be found at www.waipucarnival.com or on Facebook.