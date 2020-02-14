Flags on Government buildings across the country, including in Northland, were flown at half-mast yesterday as a mark of mourning and respect for former Prime Minister Mike Moore. Moore, who grew up in Moerewa and Kawakawa, was buried yesterday at Dilworth School. He died last week after a long illness, aged 71. In accordance with protocol, the New Zealand flag was to be flown at half-mast on all Government departments, buildings and naval vessels which have flag poles and normally fly the New Zealand flag.

Northpower checking lines

On February 18 and 19 Northpower is undertaking a low-level helicopter survey of numerous high-voltage powerlines around the Kaipara and Whangārei area to check for potential safety and vegetation issues. People with any concerns should phone Northpower Faults on 0800 104 040.

i-SITE centres achieve highly

Far North District Council's three i-SITE Visitor Information Centres achieve a near 100 per cent customer satisfaction rating in the past year, according to monthly surveys customer service consultants, CTMA New Zealand. Scores hit 100 in four of the 12 months measured. Visitor information services manager Julia Crane attributed the high satisfaction rate to the knowledge, skills and helpful attitude of her staff. The survey asked i-SITE customers to rate staff on their courtesy, professionalism, understanding of the issue raised, clarity of the response and overall helpfulness. All staff have level four travel and tourism diplomas, some are multilingual, and they are familiar with the accommodation and activities they advise visitors on. The i-SITES also process council rates payments, parking infringements, and dog registrations for Far North District residents and ratepayers. Far North District Council operates i-SITES at Kaitaia, Paihia and Opononi.

Te Rarawa parents courses

Te Rarawa's 2020 Incredible Years programmes/Nga Tau Miharo are about to begin. Parents of children aged 3-8 years will have two free courses to choose from, one on Tuesdays and the other on Fridays, starting on February 25 and 28 respectively, to learn skills and techniques for raising children in a fun, safe and encouraging environment. Contact Te Runanga o Te Rarawa, phone (09) 408-0141 or 0800 836 726) to register.

False alarm at police station

The Kaitaia Fire Brigade responded to a false alarm at the town's police station on Tuesday night. The alarm was reportedly triggered when water pressure in the sprinkler system fell.

Te Tiriti commemoration

On Monday Ngāti Manu will commemorate 180 years since their ancestor Pomare II signed Te Tiriti o Waitangi at Opua. This year's celebrations of Te Ra o Pomare start at 10am with a powhiri at Karetu Marae. Other events include a karakia and tree planting at Derrick Landing and presentations back at the marae. The day will conclude with a karakia whakamutunga at 2.30pm.

Maths expert to give free talk

A world leader in discrete mathematics is coming to Whangārei at the end of the month.

Geoff Whittle, from the School of Mathematics and Statistics at Victoria University of Wellington, will be giving a one-off, free public talk at Whangārei Girls' High School on Thursday, February 27 from 6pm to 7pm. Those attending will hear Whittle share a little mathematical magic about the digital revolution. The talk is part of a series celebrating of 25 years of the Marsden Fund supporting research excellence in New Zealand. Whittle's talk has been supported by the Northland Mathematics Association.