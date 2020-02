TODAY

• The Vagina Monologues, 7pm-9.30pm, Forum North, Rust Ave, Whangārei.

• Valentines Day Night, 12pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• Live Music with Moondogs Blues, 7pm-10pm, Paihia Ex-Services Club , 1 Joyces Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

SATURDAY

• The Vagina Monologues, 7pm-9.30pm, Forum North, Rust Ave, Whangārei.

• The Artisans Market, 9am-1.30pm, Reyburn House Art Gallery, 32 Reyburn House Lane, Town Basin, Whangārei.

• Six60, 5pm, Northland Events Centre, Okara Park, Okara Dr, Whangārei.

• The Official After Party, 10pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• Big Band Jazz Picnic, 3pm-5.30pm, Tahamoana Angora Goat Farm, 566 Cove Rd, Waipu, Bream Bay, Whangārei District.

• Tokafest 2020, 12pm, Tokatoka Tavern, Cnr Tokatoka Rd & State Highway 12, Northland, Ruawai, Kaipara.

• Social Evening, 7pm, Mangapai Hall, Mangapai Rd, Mangapai, Whangārei.

• Book Launch: Kea, 10am-11.30am, Whangārei Central Library, 5 Rust Ave, Whangārei.

• Ruakaka Community Summer Festival, 7am-4.45pm, Ruakaka Recreation Centre & Library, Takutai Place, Ruakaka, Bream Bay, Whangārei District.

• Reotahi Snorkel Days, 10am, Reotahi Bay Beach, Whangārei Heads, Whangārei District.

• Onerahi Hotel Carpark Market, 7am-11am, Onerahi Tavern, Cnr Waverly St & Onerahi Rd, Whangārei.

• Whangārei Parkrun, 8am-10am, Te Matau ā Pohe bridge, Port Road, Whangārei.

• Mangawhai Tavern Market, 8.30am-1pm, The Mangawhai Tavern, 2 Moir St, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

• Health & Wellness Workshop, 9am, The Studio Apotu Rd, Kauri, Whangārei, Whangārei.

SUNDAY

• Tikipunga COMMUNITY Market, 7am-11am,Tikipunga High School, 194 Corks Rd, Whangārei.

• Sunday Market, 7am-11am, Tikipunga Tavern, Cnr Wanaka St and Denby Cres, Whangārei.

• Far North Summer Sounds, 1pm-7pm, Kainui Road Vineyard, 15 Conifer Lane, Kerikeri, Bay of Islands.

• Mangawhai Beach & Country Market Event, 9am-1pm, Mangawhai Domain, Moir St, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

• Sunday Salsa Night, 4.30pm-8.30pm, Whangārei RSA, 9 Rust Ave, Whangārei.

COMING UP

• Making a Scene Drama & Speech Academy, Monday, February 17, 4pm, Whangārei Theatre Company, Whangārei

• Qigong Class, Monday, February 17, 11.45am, Stream Pilates, Whangārei.

• Pilates Class, Tuesday, February 18, 4.15pm, Stream Pilates, Whangārei.

• Relaxation & Mindfulness Session, Wednesday, February 19, 1pm, Mind Body and Salt, Whangārei.

• Thirsty Thursday Jam Night, 7pm, Thursday, February 20, The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangārei.

