BAY NEWS

Dust off your antique treasures and collectables - Christine Fernyhough's Antique Roadshow is heading to Kerikeri this month.

The Auckland philanthropist will talk about her collection of more than 4000 mid-century New Zealand objects at

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Cruisy fundraiser

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Hospice help

Art exhibition