Dust off your antique treasures and collectables - Christine Fernyhough's Antique Roadshow is heading to Kerikeri this month.

The Auckland philanthropist will talk about her collection of more than 4000 mid-century New Zealand objects at the Turner Centre on February 22 from 5pm.

Before the event at the Turner Centre, Fernyhough will visit the Merchants of Kerikeri to browse their collection of mid-century pieces.

She will pick her favourites and take them to the Turner Centre for discussion. Guests are invited to bring along a mid-century piece of their own for discussion.

Fernyhough co-founded Books in Homes with Alan Duff in 1994 and, in 2000, the Gifted Kids Programme for high-achieving children in low-decile schools.

The best-selling author of The Road to Castle Hill, her passion for interior decorating morphed into the obsession of a serious collector in 1994.

Her writing has been described as inspirational, warm-hearted, funny and honest and her books have received rave reviews. Fernyhough remains active in both rural and urban communities and is in demand as a public speaker.

Fernyhough's collection is the subject of her latest book, Mid-Century Living: The Butterfly House Collection. She will also be available in Kerikeri for a book signing.

Tickets are $25.

Visit turnercentre.co.nz or phone 09 407 0260 for details.

Cruisy fundraiser

Russell Museum Te Whare Taonga o Kororareka is hosting a fundraising late-afternoon cruise on the good ship R Tucker Thompson.

Russell Museum Te Whare Taonga o Kororareka is hosting a fundraising late afternoon cruise on the good ship R Tucker Thompson. Photo / file

The event will be held on February 20 from 4-6pm.

Profits from the trip will be used to progress the Russell Museum Redevelopment project.

A spokesperson said the project is on track; the resource consent has been obtained, a business plan completed, museum standards are being worked on and final costings are imminent.

This year the emphasis will be on finding the funds for the exciting project.

A $70 ticket will get you a welcome glass of bubbles, antipasto platters and music from Russell's unique Old Salts Trio singing mood raising sea shanties.

There will also be an on-board auction and a couple of exciting prizes.

The wet weather alternative will be on February 21.

Tickets are available at the museum or from russellmuseum.org.nz

The last event two years ago was sold out - so get in early!

Hospice help

Hospice Mid-Northland's annual art and collectables auction, held at the Turner Centre last October, raised $41,000.

This sterling silver and malachite necklace was one of many items for sale at last year's Hospice Mid-Northland Art and Collectibles Auction. Photo / file

Hospice Mid Northland general manager Belinda Watkins with a carved head made by a Ngawha prison inmate for a previous auction. Photo / file

More than 20 local artists created pieces for the event along with artwork gifted from the Northland Region Corrections Facility.

Hospice Mid-Northland and Northland Region Corrections Facility have also teamed up to work on creative ideas to repurpose and upcycle items which would otherwise be destined for landfill.

Donations of jeans, linen and bedding that aren't suitable to be sold are sorted and sent to the Ngāwhā prison's sewing department where male prisoners are turning them into treasures and donating them back to Hospice Mid-Northland and Women's Refuge.

The Ngāwha sewing class is also teaching male prisoners valuable life skills, as well as helping them contribute to the community.

The group of prisoners are now dedicated to the sewing workshops five mornings a week.

Corrections Officer Joanne Hammerton runs the workshops and decided to give more meaning to the work by partnering with Hospice Mid-Northland to raise much needed funds.

"Together we have come up with this wonderful initiative of upcycling and repurposing clothing and linen with their material," she said.

The sewing department turns old denim jeans into upcycled denim shoulder bags and T-shirts into carry bags in place of plastic bags which are used in the hospice's local charity shop.

Women's Refuge are also gifted handmade quilts and bedding items.

Local print company DD Gold Kerikeri generously came on board and embroidered the denim bags free of charge.

The hospice is always looking for creative ideas to upcycle and get the best from the donations they are gifted by the community.

If you would like to help, contact Carol Jurisich-Price on 09 407 7799.

Art exhibition

Village Arts Gallery aims to put the "multi" back into the media during its latest exhibition in the Hokianga.

The exhibition Ecology 2020; Big Words/Bigger Actions, runs through February and finishes on March 8.

It runs alongside the Hokianga Festival for Change on the weekend of February 28 to March 1.

The festival is billed as "a community event showcasing a range of multi-media work suggesting how we might change the way we live".

As well as the festival speakers and performers, the Village Arts Gallery has its own speaker event on March 1, which will be announced on social media.

• If you have an upcoming event or a snippet of news you'd like to share, email jenny.ling@nzme.co.nz along with your contact details.