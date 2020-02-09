

NorthTec will defer, where possible, classes for 64 students from China due to arrive this week but who won't be allowed entry into New Zealand due to the coronavirus threat.

Most of those students are from Guangdong province rather than Wuhan — the source of the deadly virus that has so far killed more than 600.

For some of the 64 Chinese students, it's their first year of study at NorthTec while others are returning back to classes.

"Where possible, NorthTec will defer study. For NorthTec and other education providers, this means that international students travelling from or through China will not be allowed entry into New Zealand while the restrictions are in place," NorthTec chief executive Wayne Jackson said.

Advertisement

"Most Chinese students at the Raumanga campus were expected to arrive next week, from February 10, to begin classes a week later. At this point in time these students will not be able to enter New Zealand."

Jackson said NorthTec was working with the Government and other education providers to help manage the situation.

On February 2, the Government placed temporary entry restrictions on all foreign nationals travelling from, or transiting through, mainland China, to assist with the containment of the virus and to protect New Zealand and the Pacific Islands from the disease.

READ MORE:

• Coronavirus: Only unwell passengers being checked at NZ borders

• What happens if someone arrives in New Zealand from China during coronavirus entry restrictions

• Coronavirus: Schools in turmoil on plight of students affected by border closure

• Coronavirus: Customs closes eGates; China travellers blocked

Jackson said it wasn't knowm when the border would re-open and that updates would be available every 48 hours and passed on to students and staff.

"Data is under analysis to understand the impact to international student numbers a NorthTec based on their programme of study, students' place of origin, those who are in New Zealand, those in transit, and those who have yet to leave their home country."

He said NorthTec was on "Alert Status" as per its international office pandemic/epidemic response plan, it has established an incident management group, and its health centre nurse has publicised guidelines provided by the Ministry of Health.

Correspondence has been sent to all students, staff and homestay providers who will be updated every two days.

Advertisement

"Our international director is engaged with the international staff at Auckland and Raumanga campuses in providing guidance and support," Jackson said.