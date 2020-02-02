

The late Sir Hekenukumai Busby, who is credited with almost single-handedly reviving Māori ocean voyaging and celestial navigation traditions, will be remembered with a kawe mate (ceremony to remember the dead) as part of this week's Waitangi Day commemorations. The kawe mate will be held from 2pm to 4pm on Tuesday, February 4, at ''Tent City'', the waka training camp at Bledisloe Domain in Haruru Falls. An earlier report giving the date as February 5 was incorrect.

Lotto wins in North

Northland's 2020 Lotto luck shows no sign of abating with two second division winning tickets sold in the region for Saturday's draw. Tickets sold at Hikurangi Four Square and Countdown Whangārei were among 14 nationally that each won $21,722 with Lotto Second Division on Saturday. The latest wins follow two Lotto First Division and five Second Division winners sold in Northland so far in 2020.

Gunshot wound investigation

Police are investigating after a man was left in a serious condition after suffering a gunshot wound. Police were called to a Kaeo address about 3pm on Saturday following a report that a man had been injured. Initial indications show the man sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to hospital in a serious but stable condition. Police are working to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

Tie-free Waitangi Day

Waitangi has been officially declared a tie-free zone all this week due to the extreme heat currently affecting Northland. The formal parts of Waitangi Day commemorations, such as the pōwhiri for the Prime Minister and parliamentarians, usually attract large numbers of suits and ties, but yesterday Waitangi National Trust chairman Pita Tipene declared the entire Treaty Grounds a ''tie-free zone'' due to what he described as oppressive heat. Many politicians will breathe a sigh of relief but it remains to be seen whether Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters, who has never been seen in public without an impeccable suit, perfectly folded handkerchief and tie, will comply.