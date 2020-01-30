Holidaymakers enjoying Northland's water and scorching temperatures got more excitement than they bargained for when their boat sank off Paihia yesterday.

It is believed a boatie had been towing children on a biscuit around noon when someone accidentally opened a transom gate at the back of the boat.

The six-metre runabout flooded and capsized, leaving only part of the hull visible above water.

Northland harbourmaster Jim Lyle said the children were helped to shore by kayakers and a regional council vessel towed the upside-down vessel back to Waitangi, where it had been launched from earlier in the day.

''It was no big drama, just one of those things.''

Most rescues occurred in adverse conditions so he was grateful this incident took place in the middle of a fine day not far from shore.

The sinking occurred near The Bluff, about midway between Paihia and Waitangi.

Coastguard Bay of Islands was alerted but not required.