Gleaming chrome and loud bikes will combine to thrill the crowds at the annual Waipū Car and Bike Show next month.

For the fifth time the Waipu Lions will host their annual Car and Bike Show at Waipū Caledonian Park on Sunday, February 9 from 10am - 2pm.

The show raises much needed funds for local community groups. The main beneficiary for 2020 will be the local fire brigade, with local college and swim club students pitching in on the day fundraising for their various groups.

Last year there were around 650 cars and 120 bikes so expect to see a wide range of vehicles that span across decades. There will also be a small variety of food stalls, local vendors and amusements for the kiddies will keep the family entertained while music in the background will take people back in time.

Entry is $10 with children under 12 free and a family pass $30. Drivers are free to encourage a spectacular display

Crash victim named

The man who died in a crash in Kaitaia on Sunday was David Harold Hitchens, 44, of Kaitaia, police say.

He was the sole occupant of a car that hit a tree on Bank St just after 6am on Sunday and he died at the scene.

Vehicle and trailer taken

A Kerikeri man is appealing for sightings of his four-wheel-drive and boat trailer stolen from the Waitangi boat ramp early on Sunday morning. The vehicle is a 1991 red and gold Nissan Safari, registration BFY853. Also stolen around 7.30pm on Sunday was a new 2.5-tonne Kobelco digger from Ace Rental on Waipapa Rd, Kerikeri. The digger was on a Williams trailer with the registration 43T30. CCTV captured the offender cutting a wire fence then towing the digger away with a grey Toyota Surf. Call police on 105 if you have any information about either theft.

It's time to talk

Multicultural Whangārei's English conversation group course is starting on February 13.

Courses run between 8am and 9am every Thursday in Civil Arcade, Bank St (upstairs office).

There are no visa requirements and courses are free.

For more information or to register, contact Multicultural Whangārei on (09) 4300571 or info@multiculturalwhangarei.co.nz

Aliens landing in Auckland

Waipu teen thrash metal band Alien Weaponry will play a gig in Auckland next month after a hectic two years playing at some of Europe's biggest festivals.

The band, made up of brothers Henry, 18, and Lewis de Jong, 16, and friend Ethan Trembath, 16, will headline at Auckland Live's Fringe Town as part of Auckland Fringe.

The show, at Auckland's Town Hall on February 29, will have support from Polynesian metal band Shepherds Reign.

Alien Weaponry returned home last month after that saw them playing the main stages of the biggest rock music festivals in the world, including Wacken Open Air in Germany, Download in the UK and Hellfest in France.

