More than 3500 people turned out for the Bay of Islands Music Festival at Waitangi on Saturday, which featured an eclectic range of genres from Pacific reggae through to heavy metal. The lead-up to this year's event was anything but smooth with the two-day line-up cut back to one and Toots and the Maytals pulling out at the last minute for health reasons, but everything came together on the day.

Jesse Samu, singer/guitarist of Whangarei band Otium, with Grayson Barnes on drums. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Scott Wynne of Whangarei band Otium. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Paula Mills (Whangārei) and Mike Finlayson (Kaitaia) had a stand promoting the Make It Legal campaign ahead of this year’s cannabis referendum. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Ladi6 (Karoline Tamati) warms up the crowd early in the festival. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Fats White of Hikurangi sings along with George "Fiji" Veikoso's cover of the Herbs classic E Papa. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Thomas Hansen of Auckland came to the festival dressed as a flamingo. Why wouldn't you? Photo / Peter de Graaf

Ned Ngatae of the Black Seeds keeps the guitar licks flowing. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Stepsisters Ella Weehuizen (Russell) and Eva Stumpf (Kerikeri) with Thomas Driessen (Netherlands). Photo / Peter de Graaf

Eva Stumpf (Kerikeri) does her best to keep her stepsister Ella Weehuizen (Russell) and Thomas Driessen (Netherlands) cool on a scorching afternoon. Photo / Peter de Graaf

MC extraordinaire Luke Bird from Whangarei. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Bass player Bobby Poulton of Australian metal band Wolfmother. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Hair flies as bass player Bobby Poulton of Australian band Wolfmother rocks the crowd. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Andrew Stockdale of Australian hard rock/metal band Wolfmother. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Daniel Weetman of the Black Seeds and son Billy, 5, rock to Australian metallers Wolfmother. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Kerikeri mates enjoying the festival, from left, Liz Ridgewell, Charlie Moselen, Lucas Baker, Chelsey Thompson and Karana Stone. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Ohaeawai trio, from left, Heeni Sula, Ellen Smith and Doug Smith (plus a random photobomber) enjoy the show. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Shihad frontman Jon Toogood throws himself into a high-energy set of his favourite tracks from the band's 30-year history. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Even the stage security guards couldn't help but dance to Shihad. Photo / Peter de Graaf